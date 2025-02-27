The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'Dan Jackson got snubbed'

Here is the Feb. 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Jackson's absence looms large

Although 14 former Georgia football players received invitations to the NFL scouting combine, there was one who was a notable absence.

Safety Dan Jackson, a key contributor for the Bulldogs who had a great week at the Senior Bowl, did not receive an invitation to the combine. That hasn't gone over well with his Georgia teammates.

“Dan Jackson was a great confidant to me. Every time he looked at me and I looked at him, we knew what the other was going to do,” outside linebacker Mykel Williams said. “He's the kind of guy you need on your team. He had a different type of dog, a different type of mentality. He was a great leader, very vocal.”

Defensive lineman Warren Brinson said Jackson was robbed of the combine experience.

“Dan Jackson got snubbed,” Brinson said matter-of-factly. “Chaz Chambliss should be here. Ben Yurosek should be here. They deserve to be here, honestly.”

Williams' revelation

During his time with the media at the NFL scouting combine, Williams revealed the ankle injury he played through this past season was more serious than anyone thought.

“The whole year, I never was healthy,” Williams said. “I actually re-injured it multiple times throughout the year. I didn't practice until the week of the Texas game. I was messed up pretty bad.”

Linebacker Smael Mondon said that the fact Williams played through the injury shows how tough he is and how much he cared for the team.

“I feel like he showed his toughness and showed his, like, care for the team,” Mondon said. “You know, a lot of guys would have tried to sit it down or shut it down or like sit it out, but he kept playing, you know. He kept trying to help the team when it came to goals. So, I feel like that just showed the type of team player he is.”

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins talks best game of 2024