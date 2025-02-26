Bullpen lights out - again

A four-run seventh inning, capped by Tre Phelps’ second home run in as many games, was just what 8th-ranked Georgia needed to slide past Georgia State Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta, 7-3.

The win boosts the Bulldogs to 9-1, heading into this weekend’s series against Florida Gulf Coast. Georgia has won six straight.

Down 3-0 after scoring off starter Zach Harris, Georgia’s bullpen blanked the Panthers on one hit over the final 7.2 innings, allowing Georgia’s bats to come alive.

"We continue to have targets on our back in these mid-week games," Head coach Wes Johnson said on his post-game radio show. "It's just like I told our team, like guys, we gotta be ready from pitch one in some of these midweeks. We probably lead the nation in the highest ERA in the first two innings, and then we probably lead the nation in the lowest ERA from innings three to nine. We'll continue to figure that out."

Slate Alford started the comeback in the sixth against GSU starter Cole Roberts with a two-run homer before the Bulldogs played four in the seventh to take the lead.

Later in the inning, an RBI groundout by Henry Hunter tied the game, and following a scoreless bottom of the sixth by former Georgia State pitcher Davis Chastain, Georgia’s offense put him in position to beat his old team in the top of the seventh.

Alford drove in the go-ahead run on a groundout, with Kolby Branch coming home on a wild pitch setting up Phelps, who homered deep over the fence in left.

"Hey, Slate ... big homer, Tre, big homer, your veterans need to step up in games like this, and they did," Johnson said.

Phelps’ home run was his second of the year after homering in the sixth inning during Sunday’s 17-3 win over UIC.

Chastain (1-0) was one of seven Bulldog relievers who threw a scoreless inning in relief of Harris, who allowed three in 1.1 innings. Redshirt freshman Paul Farley, Brian Zeldin, Tyler McLoughlin, DJ Radke, Justin Byrd, and Brian Curley followed with an inning each.

"I thought Tyler McLaughlin was really, really good. I think he threw eight or nine pitches, and kind of settled us down," Johnson said. "After that, you can kind of go down the list, right? I mean, Ratty (Radke), Byrd, Curley, all those guys came in, settled it down, and threw the ball exceptionally well. We kept leaning on them a little bit.

Georgia returns to action Friday for the first of four games this weekend against Florida Gulf Coast.