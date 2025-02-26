NFL Combine News and Notes

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the more talked about former Georgia players is not even in attendance at the NFL Combine.

But the way Warren Brinson sees it, safety Dan Jackson certainly should be.

“Dan Jackson got snubbed,” Brinson said matter-of-factly. “Chaz Chambliss should be here. Ben Yurosek should be here. They deserve to be here, honestly.”

Brinson isn’t the only person who feels that way.

After earning praise for his work at last month’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, many assumed Jackson would be an automatic call for the Combine.

That wasn’t the case.

Instead, Jackson’s next opportunity to impress the pro scouts will be when Georgia holds its annual Pro Day on March 12.

“Dan is definitely a person you can go to,” defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawksin said. “He's a great player on the field. You can always count on him to do his job.”

Mykel Williams agreed.

“Dan Jackson was a great confidant to me. Every time he looked at me and I looked at him, we knew what the other was going to do,” Williams said. “He's the kind of guy you need on your team. He had a different type of dog, a different type of mentality. He was a great leader, very vocal.”