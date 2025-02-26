NFL Combine News and Notes

Missing Dan Jackson
INDIANAPOLIS – One of the more talked about former Georgia players is not even in attendance at the NFL Combine.
But the way Warren Brinson sees it, safety Dan Jackson certainly should be.
“Dan Jackson got snubbed,” Brinson said matter-of-factly. “Chaz Chambliss should be here. Ben Yurosek should be here. They deserve to be here, honestly.”
Brinson isn’t the only person who feels that way.
After earning praise for his work at last month’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, many assumed Jackson would be an automatic call for the Combine.
That wasn’t the case.
Instead, Jackson’s next opportunity to impress the pro scouts will be when Georgia holds its annual Pro Day on March 12.
“Dan is definitely a person you can go to,” defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawksin said. “He's a great player on the field. You can always count on him to do his job.”
Mykel Williams agreed.
“Dan Jackson was a great confidant to me. Every time he looked at me and I looked at him, we knew what the other was going to do,” Williams said. “He's the kind of guy you need on your team. He had a different type of dog, a different type of mentality. He was a great leader, very vocal.”
Tate Ratledge receives praise
Texas defensive lineman Vernon Broughton was asked who the toughest player he went against this season.
The former Longhorn did not hesitate giving an answer.
“Tate Ratledge,” Broughton told reporters. “He’s a tough dude.”
Broughton was not the only player who felt that way.
Bulldog defensive tackle Warren Brinson said getting the best of Ratledge “was never easy,” noting, “I beat him some, but he beat me, too.”
Ratledge is one of four former Bulldog offensive linemen taking part in the event, joining Xaver Truss, Jared Wilson, and Dylan Fairchild.
Combine schedule
Players begin their on-field drills Thursday. The schedule is as follows:
Thursday – Defensive linemen and linebackers
Friday – Defensive Backs and tight ends
Saturday – Quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs
Sunday – Offensive line
The NFL Combine can he seen live on the NFL Network.
This and that
…Smael Mondon on playing in the Senior Bowl: “I feel like I had a pretty good Senior Bowl,” Mondon said. “I was able to do a lot of things, show my versatility, rush the passer, cover, cut the back out of backfield, and then play the room. So, I feel like I did pretty good.”
…Mykel Williams was asked which state has the best high school football. Considering four of the players taking part in his session Wednesday were Georgia natives, his answer won’t surprise you. “Georgia. We got the best ball, man. Ain't no question,” Williams said. “That's why we're here. Georgia produces the best athletes, the best football players.”
…Warren Brinson cited freshman Elijah Griffin as someone to watch on Georgia’s defensive line next fall. “I've known Elijah since eighth grade, and you look out. You look out,” Brinson said. “I mean, he comes as a five-star guy. Our coaches have said that he's one of the best defensive line prospects they've ever seen coming out of high school. From what I'm hearing about him in the weight room and what he's doing up there right now, it's matching the five-star status.”
…Jalon Walker said he had yet to receive any “weird” questions from teams during interviews at the Combine. Not that he wasn’t prepared just in case.” I haven't gotten any weird questions, but I surely was prepared for it,” he said. “Probably the weirdest one I've got was about the food I like to eat, but that’s it. It’s been pretty cool.