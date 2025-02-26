Smael Mondon advocates for himself, former teammates

INDIANAPOLIS - As most prospects do, Smael Mondon advocated for himself during his NFL Scouting Combine press conference.

The former Georgia linebacker battled injury throughout his Bulldog career, including during his senior season in 2024. Now, Mondon hopes to show NFL teams that he's healthy and ready to contribute at the next level.

"I feel like mental toughness and my ability to shake back," Mondon said when asked what sets him apart in this linebacker class. "Because, you know, I had a couple injuries. So, the way I shook back, I came back better after every surgery I had. And I feel like that's a hard thing to do. So I feel like not too many people could have come back and played the way I played after what I went through. So I feel like that's kind of what sets me apart from other players in the class."

Mondon began preparing for the pros last month at the Senior Bowl. He felt he had a strong week in Mobile, where he showed off his ability to cover in the passing game and defend the run.

The plan is for Mondon to participate in all the drills at the Combine. He wants to use this week to show NFL teams who he is on and off the field.

"I feel like you're going to get a competitor," Mondon said. "I feel like all the physical attributes you can see on tape, but just the stuff you can't see on tape, like somebody who's mentally tough, can't really be broken, or competitive, smart, communicative, a real team player."

Mondon also used his Combine press conference to shine a light on two of his former teammates.

Before Mondon's appearance, defensive end Mykel Williams met with the media. He told the assembled reporters that he played the 2024 season at nowhere close to 100 percent.

What does that say to Mondon?

"I feel like he showed his toughness and showed his, like, care for the team," Mondon said. "You know, a lot of guys would have tried to sit it down or shut it down or like sit it out, but he kept playing, you know. He kept trying to help the team accomplish its goals. So, I feel like that just showed the type of team player he is."

One Georgia player who isn't in Indianapolis is safety Dan Jackson. Mondon admitted that it surprised him to see Jackson go without a Combine invite.

Mondon called Jackson "one of the hardest workers" and one of the best players he has played with. Despite him not being in Indianapolis, Mondon is confident in Jackson's professional future.

"Just the competitor he is, you know," Mondon said. "Dan came to Georgia as a walk-on. So, for him to work and turn into the player he is today. He wasn't always the player he was today, but he worked into that. Some guys are just born with that talent, but Dan's a hard-working guy. And I feel like work ethic is one of the things that keeps you in the league. So, a guy that works as hard as Dan, I feel like that's what they're missing at. And Dan's more; I feel like he's a culture builder. He pulls people around him. He pulls guys up with him."

Mondon will hit the field for his workouts on Thursday.