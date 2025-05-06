The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Curtis credits bond with UGA coaches

Here is the May 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Curtis chooses Georgia

Jared Curtis' final decision came down to the past few days.

In the end, it was how he felt with Georgia's coaching staff that led to him to picking the Bulldogs over Oregon.

"I think it's just a relationship with the coaches," Curtis said. "It feels good. Just my relationship with them has helped throughout this whole thing. So no matter when it is or what it was about, I could always call (Mike) Bobo and Coach (Kirby) Smart, and they would help me throughout the whole situation. So I'd say that's probably the biggest thing."

The Ducks didn't find out they lost out until Monday afternoon. However, Curtis told the Georgia coaches his plan beforehand, even joking around with Smart.

"I actually called Coach Smart and messed with him a little bit like, 'Hey, Coach, I appreciate it, but,' and then I couldn't go any farther. So I let him know and he was pretty happy, so I'm excited for that," Curtis said. "He got really quiet. And then when I let him know, he got very excited and started yelling a little bit."

A new No. 1

Baseball America has tapped Georgia as the nation's new No. 1 team.

The Bulldogs are 39-11 overall and 15-9 in the SEC. While Georgia was recently swept by Texas, the Bulldogs swept Missouri this past weekend and recently took two of three against Oklahoma and also swept Florida.

Georgia also boasts the top spot in the RPI rankings.

However, the Bulldogs are No. 6 in the D1Baseball poll, with Texas claiming the top spot.

Back to Curtis

Georgia's top prospects react to Curtis' decision to commit to Georgia.

