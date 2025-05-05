Top recruits react to Jared Curtis committing to Georgia

Georgia's director of recruiting and player relations, David Cooper, has a saying: "elite wanna play with elite."
Following the recent commitment of five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, the Bulldogs will soon find out just how true that statement rings for the 2026 recruiting class.
Curtis re-upped his pledge to Georgia after announcing his decommitment back in October.
Now with the Bulldogs shirt back on, he has stated his intentions of helping Georgia recruit other top-rated prospects, many of whom have taken notice of his commitment.
Jackson Cantwell, the No. 1 player in the 2026 class, whom Curtis stated he plans to make a priority target, will be in Athens for a visit this weekend. The five-star offensive tackle's visit to Georgia will occur just days before he makes his own decision on May 13th.
Ryan Mosley, the four-star athlete from Carrollton, Georgia, could end up joining Curtis in Athens as a receiver. He is set to take an official visit to Georgia on May 30th.
Lincoln Keyes has been a member of Georgia's class since November. The four-star tight end by way of Saline, Michigan, looks set to join Curtis in Athens.