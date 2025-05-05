Top recruits react to Jared Curtis committing to Georgia

Georgia's director of recruiting and player relations, David Cooper, has a saying: "elite wanna play with elite."

Following the recent commitment of five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, the Bulldogs will soon find out just how true that statement rings for the 2026 recruiting class.

Curtis re-upped his pledge to Georgia after announcing his decommitment back in October.

Now with the Bulldogs shirt back on, he has stated his intentions of helping Georgia recruit other top-rated prospects, many of whom have taken notice of his commitment.



