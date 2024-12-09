The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Could Will Muschamp's role expand?

Here is the Dec. 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Back on the sideline

For the SEC Championship, Georgia welcomed a familiar face back to the sideline.

Former defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, who stepped away from that role to spend more time with his family, was on the sideline with a headset on for Georgia's SEC Championship 22-19 win over Texas. Muschamp has spent this season as an analyst but hasn't been a part of games.

Georgia's defense has not been the same without Mushcamp on game day. Against the Longhorns, however, the Bulldogs looked like their old selves with head coach Kirby Smart welcoming Muschamp's return.

“Yeah, he did a great job for us. He was on the headphones,” Smart said. “I think he felt like he needed to because he had not been in a lot of games, you know, so he stayed kind of apart from things. But he still helps get information and helps us out during the game in terms of adjustments and things like that.”

With the holiday season and playoffs approaching, it's likely Muschamp will have the opportunity to work on the sidelines in these big games. If so, this will be a major resource for Smart to ensure his defense is in the best position to win.

Still waiting

Georgia continues to wait for an official word on Carson Beck and Brett Thorson.

Beck injured his elbow on the final play of the first half against Texas. Thorson injured his knee when chasing down a punt return in the fourth quarter.

"I'm still trying to get that knowledge myself," Smart said on ESPN. "He did get to have an MRI this morning. We should get the results here in the next few hours. We just had a team meeting. (Beck) was there for the team meeting, but we don't know much more than we knew last night as of right now. We should be finding something out here soon."

If Beck is unable to play, Gunner Stockton will earn his first start in the Sugar Bowl, with Georgia playing the winner of the first-round matchup between Notre Dame and Indiana. Stockton completed 12 of 16 passes for 71 yards and an interception in the second half against Texas.

If Thorson is out, the presumed replacement is Charlie Ham, who entered the game on a fake punt in the fourth quarter. Ham transferred to Georgia after starting 29 games over the past four seasons at Duke. Also listed on Georgia's roster at punter are Noah Jones and Drew Miller.

Peach State Power Hour