Bulldogs awaiting word on Carson Beck, Brett Thorson

Kirby Smart updated the injury status of two starting Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon.

Starting quarterback Carson Beck missed the second half and all but the final play of overtime in Saturday's SEC Championship Game with a right elbow injury. Smart said Sunday afternoon that Beck had an MRI on Sunday morning, but he is still waiting to learn more.

"I'm still trying to get that knowledge myself," Smart said on ESPN Sunday afternoon. "He did get to have an MRI this morning. We should get the results here in the next few hours. We just had a team meeting. He was there for the team meeting, but we don't know much more than we knew last night as of right now. We should be finding something out here soon."

Smart added that Beck was "somber" as he arrived at the team meeting from his MRI, but also excited for his teammates.

Smart also confirmed that, while he didn't know originally what the injury to Beck was, the main source of pain was Beck's elbow.

If Beck is unable to play, Georgia will turn to redshirt sophomore Gunner Stockton in the College Football Playoff. Stockton completed 12-of-16 passes for 71 yards with one interception while playing the second half and all but the final play in overtime.

"I think his strengths are somewhat different than Carson's, obviously, but we've known that. There's not a game we don't go into that we don't have a plan for Gunner if he were to have to play," Smart said. "I mean, when he's your backup quarterback, he's got to be ready to play, but he functions and operates really well within our current offense. We don't think we have to change much in terms of that. He does give us the capability of doing some different things with his athleticism, and I thought Mike (Bobo, offensive coordinator) and those guys did a good job using that. The team has a lot of confidence in Gunner. He's very smart, very intelligent. So I don't know that it's a lot of change."

While there's never a good time to lose a starting quarterback, a period of over three weeks before Georgia's next game can prove helpful for the Bulldogs.

"This situation does give you time if that's what has to happen," Smart said. "I mean, there is time there. But, I mean, experience is so valuable, and you can't really get experience in this amount of time. I wish he'd gotten more game experience up to this point in time. There's not a lot we can do about that right now, so we're just waiting to find out more information."

Smart also provided an update on punter Brett Thorson.

Thorson went down awkwardly while attempting a tackle in the third quarter on Saturday. He grabbed his left knee after the play. Thorson was carted to the locker room and was seen on crutches after the game.

Smart said he didn't have much of an update on Thorson as of early Sunday afternoon. Like Beck, Thorson had an MRI on Sunday morning and the Bulldogs are still awaiting the results.

Both injuries also affect Georgia on special teams. Beck is the primary holder for field goals, while Thorson is his backup. Stockton handled holding duties when both players went out on Saturday.