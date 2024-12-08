By The Numbers (SEC Championship)

0 – After Georgia punter Brett Thorson got hurt, the Bulldogs punted zero times (one fake).





1 – Texas Tight End Gunnar Helm led the Longhorns entering Saturday with 48 receptions. He had just one in the game.





1.1 – In Texas’s two games against Georgia, the Longhorns averaged 1.1 yards per attempt rushing the ball (60 yards on 55 carries).





1/1/1998 – Offensive lineman and special team’s player Drew Bobo completed a shovel pass on a fake punt by the Bulldogs. It was the first completed pass by a Bobo for Georgia since his father Mike went 26-for-28 against Wisconsin in the 1998 Outback Bowl.





3 – Kirby Smart won his third SEC Championship (and SEC Championship game). He is the third head coach to win three or more SEC Championship games (Nick Saban and Steve Spurrier).





3 – Daylen Everette was named the 2024 SEC Championship game MVP. He is the third defensive back to win the award after Alabama’s Antonio Langham in 1992 and LSU’s Tyrann Mathieu in 2011.





3 – Texas converted three first downs in the first quarter. In the previous meeting against Georgia, the Longhorns converted two in the entire game.





3-4 – Georgia’s record all-time against Texas improves to 3-4. The Bulldogs have won both meetings this season as well as the 1984 Cotton Bowl.





3 of 4 – After his two picks on Saturday, Everette now has four career interceptions and three of them came from Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.





4-for-6 – Texas’s kicker Bert Auburn was four-for-six in field goal attempts on Saturday.





5 – Georgia won its fifth SEC Championship game which is tied for the third most with LSU.





6 – The Bulldogs did not score in the first quarter for the sixth time this season (the Dawgs are 5-1 in those games).





6 – Speaking of scoring, Texas has been held under 20 points in six of 52 games under Steve Sarkisian. Two of those six games came against Georgia this season.





6 + 7 – Georgia had six sacks in the game against Texas. The only game better for the Bulldogs’ defense was the seven sacks against the Longhorns back in October.





8 – Malaki Starks led the Dawgs’ defense with eight tackles in the game.





9 – After Trevor Etienne’s two rushing touchdowns on Saturday, his season total increased to nine which is now one ahead of Nate Frazier’s eight.





10-7 – The Dawgs are now 10-7 all-time in overtime games. This was also the first SEC Championship game to go into overtime.





11 – Texas had a season-high 11 penalties against Georgia. The previous high was ten in its game at Vanderbilt.





15 – Georgia won its 15th SEC Championship. The second most by any school in the conference.





15 – The Dawgs tackled the Longhorns 15 times for losses.





12-of-16 – Gunner Stockton had career-highs with both 12 completions and 16 attempts in Saturday’s game.





17-13 – Smart now has a career record of 17-13 when the Bulldogs trail at the half.





20 – After going a perfect 3-for-3 in field goals, Peyton Woodring now has 20 made field goals this season. It is tied for the tenth most by a Bulldog kicker in a single season. Last season, he had 21 which is tied for the ninth most.





54/223 – Georgia only 54 yards of total offense in the first half. The Bulldogs turned it around somewhat by gaining 223 net yards in the second half.





56 – Dominic Lovett had three receptions in the game and now has 56 this season (which ties his season-high from 2022 with Missouri. The 56 is now the fourth most by a Bulldog senior passing Hines Ward total of 55 in 1997.





94 – Etienne’s 94 yards rushing in the game was his highest as a Bulldog.





136 – The Bulldogs amassed just 136 yards passing against the Longhorns. It was their lowest since throwing for 116 at Kentucky on November 19, 2022.





162+114 – The Longhorns had two receivers go over 100 yards in the game. Matthew Golden had 162 and DeAndre Moore, Jr had 114.





628 – Carson Beck completed 7-of-13 passes before being injured. He now has 628 career completions to break the tie with Jake Fromm. He sits alone in fourth place all-time on the Bulldog list.





1909 – The last time Texas lost to the same opponent multiple times in one season was in 1909 when Texas A&M defeated them twice.





1943 – The last time Georgia defeated the same opponent twice in one season was in 1943. That season they defeated Presbyterian twice.





3,485 – Beck had just 56 yards passing on Saturday and now has 3,485 for the season. However, he passed Matthew Stafford’s 2008 total of 3,459 in the game and is in fifth place in that category.