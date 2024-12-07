Georgia receiver Michael Jackson III plans to enter transfer portal

Not even a few hours after Georgia celebrated its 15th SEC championship and its third under head coach Kirby Smart, Michael Jackson III announced via Instagram that he will be entering the transfer portal.

Jackson, the senior receiver, transferred to Georgia after spending the first three years of his career at USC. Now, he will re-enter the portal with a year of eligibility remaining.

He played just four games despite spending the entire regular season with Georgia. The former Rivals four-star totaled just one catch for 10 yards, which came in the Bulldogs’ win over Tennessee Tech.

During his three prior seasons at USC, he totaled 498 yards and five touchdowns in 46 receptions.

Jackson joins Julian Humphrey, the redshirt sophomore cornerback, as the only two Bulldogs to announce their entry into the portal.