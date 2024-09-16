The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'Clunky and disjointed'

Here is the Sept. 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Georgia's need to start faster

Georgia sure did survive a close call against Kentucky on Saturday.

The 13-12 victory on the road in Lexington was not what anyone expected entering the game. The closer-than-expected win also dropped the Bulldogs to No. 2 behind Texas in the AP poll.

Anthony Dasher wrote that the Bulldogs must start faster on offense if they are to avoid these kind of games, especially with opponents such as Alabama, Texas and Mississippi on the horizon.

"Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo does not get a lot of grace from some in the fan base, and Saturday night’s first-half effort did nothing to help their confidence," Dasher wrote. "Clunky and disjointed are probably the best ways to describe the offense before the Bulldogs started taking a more aggressive approach.

"Not surprisingly, when Beck started throwing the ball around on first down, it opened up the running game and Georgia’s offense began to resemble what most figured it would. Or should, as the case may be. But considering this was the second time in three games that it’s taken the Bulldogs a half to figure it out is not exactly a recipe for success the rest of the year."

Etienne helped spark Georgia

In a game where everyone struggled, Georgia running back Trevor Etienne sparked the Bulldogs to the game's only touchdown in the fourth quarter. He did so after suffering a shoulder injury in the first half.

On Georgia's touchdown drive, Etienne ran for 40 yards on five carries. Branson Robinson punched the ball into the end zone.

“I mean, some of those were some of the best runs we've had all year because people standing in the hole unblocked, and he's making a miss and getting extra yards and a lot of respect for the way he played,” head coach Kirby Smart said.

Etienne finished with 19 carries for 79 yards.

Film Don't Lie