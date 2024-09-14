What Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said after losing to Georgia

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke with the media after his Wildcats lost to Georgia 13-12 on Saturday night. Here's what Stoops had to say.

"Proud of our players with how hard they played and picking themselves up off the mat after, again, a performance a week ago that none of us were very pleased with. Had to rebound and play the number one ranked team in the country and came out and played them toe-to-toe. No flukes, no gimmicks. You can't trick a really good team like that. You have to man up and make plays when you need to. Give them credit. They made more than us. I think, you know, I'm not saying I'm pleased with a moral victory. We're what, 10 years past that? But I do care about the way we play. I do care about our preparation. I care about the way, you know, we represent the fan base, the way we represent this university, the way we play. And we played hard and thought we had opportunities to win the game."





On the decision to punt on fourth down late in the game: "People are going to question the fourth down. I don't, you know I've been honest with you for 12 years. If I, you know, say I made a mistake like last week, I'll tell you. I don't regret punting that ball. I felt like if we went for it there and don't make it, then our offense, if we stop them, has to go the length of the field. And that was going to be tough against that defense in a predictable pass situation. You know, it's not our strength. So it's a play to our strength, pin them, plenty of time to pin them and get the ball back."





On Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff: "He just, you know, he played like, again, like we would expect him to. I felt like we had a good plan. We gave him an opportunity today. He did what he had to. You know, I think there were several plays left out there that Georgia really made some nice plays in some critical moments as well. I mean, that's one of the reasons why they're number one. I mean, we had some nice plays designed and maybe got open, you know, by a short margin, and they made some really nice plays, and, you know, that, you know, it was credit to them."





On how the Kentucky defense plays against Georgia: "You know, I don't know. I think, you know, there's, they're very efficient, you know. There's things you really can't do to them, like, you know, some of our simulated pressures that we're good at and, you know, they've got a lot of mileage out of and different things, but they pick everything up, you know. They're very efficient, as I said earlier in the week. I thought they have a very cohesive offensive line, and you can tell it's a very good group. You know, you’ve got to just, you’ve got to play football. You know, yes, we mixed up looks. I thought Coach White and our staff did a really good job and put us in position. Actually, the one touchdown we gave up was some movement, you know, and they blocked it and cut it back, and things get muddy in there, and some very talented players spit it out. I think he went for a touchdown. I think he went for a touchdown or went down to the one. I think he did. I think he scored on that run."