Despite injury, Trevor Etienne sparks Georgia comeback

It certainly wasn’t pretty, but Georgia escaped Kroger Field with a 13-12 win over Kentucky.

The Bulldogs' offense was held to just 63 yards in the first two quarters of play and went into halftime trailing 6-3. Georgia found momentum in the second half, outgaining Kentucky 199 yards to 154, with Bulldogs tailback Trevor Etienne leading the way.

The former Florida Gator finished with 79 yards on 19 carries and 11 yards on one reception. Etienne was one of the bright lights in an otherwise poor performance from Georgia’s offense.

“I mean, some of those were some of the best runs we've had all year because people standing in the hole unblocked, and he's making a miss and getting extra yards and a lot of respect for the way he played,” head coach Kirby Smart said of Etienne’s contributions.

Smart was not exaggerating as Kentucky’s defensive front stymied Georgia's offensive game plan. The Wildcats, led by star defensive tackle Deone Walker, won the battle at the line of scrimmage. The Bulldogs were held to just 31 yards on the ground in the first half. Quarterback Carson Beck was kept out of rhythm.

Then came the second half when the Bulldogs offense, specifically Etienne, started to roll. After exiting the game in the first half with a shoulder injury, Etienne returned and was featured heavily in Georgia’s lone touchdown drive. He rushed for 40 yards on five carries, which included a 17-yard run that was nearly a touchdown. An official review showed that he stepped out of bounds.

After missing the season-opening win over Clemson due to a suspension, Etienne has made his presence felt in the backfield for Georgia, rushing for 157 yards on 24 carries. Now, the Bulldogs will enter their first of two bye weeks before going on the road again to face the No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

Kickoff between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide is set for September 28 at 7:30 p.m. EST, as Georgia will get its chance at avenging their loss in last season’s SEC Championship game.