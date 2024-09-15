By the Numbers (Georgia vs Kentucky)

0 – The Bulldogs have allowed zero touchdowns this season through three games. Georgia along with Ole Miss and Ohio State are the only FBS teams not to allow one this season.

0 – Carson Beck threw zero touchdown passes on Saturday. It is just the third game (South Carolina and Alabama in 2023) that he has not thrown for a score as a starter.

1 – Damon Wilson recovered a fumble that Raylen Wilson forced midway through the second quarter.

2 – Georgia has scored two touchdowns in the last two games in Lexington, but has won both of them.

2 – Branson Robinson scored the lone touchdown of the game. He has two touchdown rushes this season while the rest of the team also has two.

2 of 3 – Georgia has failed to score a touchdown in the first half in two of the first three games for the Bulldogs.

3 – The Dawgs’ defense was credited with three sacks against the Wildcats. Raylen Wilson, Gabe Harris and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins each had one.

3-0 – Georgia has started the season 3-0 in all nine seasons under Kirby Smart.

3/9 – Georgia only amassed three first downs in the first half, but tripled that amount by getting nine in the second half.

4-2 – Smart has a 4-2 record in games decided by exactly one point (three of those six games came in his first season as head coach).

6 – Brett Thorson punted a career-high six times for the Bulldogs on Saturday night. His previous high was five against Auburn in 2022 and against UT Martin in 2023.

8 – Daylen Everette and Malaki Starks tied for the team lead with eight tackles apiece. It was a career-high for Everette.

13 – 13 points is tied for the fourth fewest points that the Dawgs have scored during the Smart era.

14-11 – The Dawgs are 14-11 when trailing at halftime under Smart.

14/27 – Former Georgia and current Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff had career highs in both completions (14) and attempts (27). His 114 yards passing was his second second-highest of his career.

15 – Georgia has 15 straight wins against Kentucky and three of those 15 have come by a touchdown or less. All three of those were played in Lexington.

22/98 – Kentucky running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye rushed for career-highs in both attempts (22) and yards (98).

23 – Kentucky had 23 first downs in the game. It was the most Georgia allowed in a game since the 2023 CFP Semifinal against Ohio State (24).

28 and 42 - Georgia has won 28 straight SEC regular season games and 42 straight regular season games overall. Both are the longest streaks in school history.

64 – Georgia has won 64 games in the series against Kentucky with just 12 losses and two ties. The 64 wins is tied for the second most that Georgia has against another school (Auburn).

97 – Smart now has 97 career wins as a head coach in the early stages of his ninth season.

262 – The Bulldogs had 262 net yards of offense against the Wildcats. It was their lowest since the season-opener against Clemson in 2021 (256).

571 to 199 – Georgia has won 16 straight ‘true’ road games. In that stretch, the Bulldogs have outscored their opponents by a combined 571 to 199.

5,107 – Despite throwing for a season-low 160 yards. Beck became the ninth Bulldog ever to throw for over 5,000 yards in their career. He now has 5,107.