The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'Being a priority feels amazing'

Here is the April 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Legacy recruit visits G-Day

Class of 2027 running back Andrew Beard has been on Georgia's radar for quite some time. It certainly helps that his uncle, Garrison Hearst, is one of the program's all-time greats at the position.

Beard, who plays high school nearby at Prince Avenue, visited G-Day this past weekend and was once again impressed.

"It feels amazing," Beard said. "I have been getting recruited since the eighth grade but now being a priority feels amazing. It makes me really want to keep on coming back."

Beard said Georgia is "near the top of his list" and also thinks highly of Tennessee and Oklahoma. Beard's closest relationship on Georgia's coaching staff is with running backs coach Josh Crawford.

"Coach Crawford made me feel like family and really took me under his wing and showed me the culture," Beard said. "He’s a players' coach and makes sure the players know what’s going on before they ever move on."

Williams pleased with visit

Georgia continues to do its part to cement itself as TEU.

Part of that has to do with impressing premier tight end prospects to join the program. At G-Day, the Bulldogs hosted class of 2026 tight end Mark Bowman, with Sam Spiegelman noting the Bulldogs are in the driver's seat.

"Sources tell Rivals that the Dawgs are the team 'to beat' for the top tight end target from California," Spiegelman wrote. "We are close to logging a prediction in favor of Georgia for Bowman, who will return to campus June 13-15 for an official visit -- ahead of a mid-summer decision expected at the end of June or in July."

Also on UGASports

Film don't lie: Joenel Aguero.

Elijah Patmon takes notes during his G-Day visit.

Insider recruiting tidbits from last Saturday's G-Day game.

Georgia and Georgia Tech are set to clash at Truist Park.

SEC Championship rings