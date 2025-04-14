Arch-rivals set to clash at Truist

Two teams off to their best starts in years will look to prove who’s best when No. 5 Georgia and No. 14 Georgia Tech meet in the annual Children’s Healthcare Classic on Tuesday night at Truist Park.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Fresh off a series victory over previously top-ranked Arkansas, Georgia’s 32-6 start is the program’s best start at the 38-game mark in school history. Georgia Tech, meanwhile, is 29-7, the Yellow Jackets’ best start in 15 seasons.

Ole Miss transfer JT Quinn (0-1, 2.50) gets the start in what will be a staff night for the Bulldogs. Georgia Tech, which will open with lefty Brett Barfield (0-0, 2.50), will do the same.

Georgia is batting .307 with a .600 slugging percentage and an NCAA-leading 98 home runs. They have a .441 on-base percentage with 228 walks, have been hit 88 times, plus are 50-for-55 in stolen bases.

The team’s leading hitters are roommates Ryland Zaborowski (.405-16-54, .910 slugging percentage) and Robbie Burnett (.333-16-53, 12 stolen bases). Recently, Zaborowski was named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List, the NCBWA/Dick Howser Trophy National Hitter of the Month for March, and a mid-season All-American by multiple outlets.

Burnett made the second team mid-season All-America lists, too.

Junior Kolby Branch (.315-7-22) posted a fine week, blasting four homers with 12 RBI as Georgia went 3-1.

Georgia Tech is batting .341 with 58 home runs, an NCAA-leading 106 doubles, a .584 slugging percentage, and a .445 on-base percentage. They are 61-for-67 in stolen bases. The leading hitters are Kent Schmidt (.415-2-26), Kyle Lodise (.395-13-44), and Drew Burress (.368-12-46).