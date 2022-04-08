The Daily Recap: Working toward a return to full health

Here is the April 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Coming back from injury

Tight end Darnell Washington said that although he hasn’t had a chance to produce many numbers as a receiving option, he hasn’t thought of transferring from the program. Washington, who has caught 17 catches for 320 yards and one touchdown in his career, dealt with a foot injury that prevented him from seeing the field as often as he would’ve liked a year ago.

Right now, Washington is out this spring due to a lower leg injury.

"I’ve just got to come back off of injury and just work just like Brock (Bowers) and Arik (Gilbert) and everybody else in the tight end room is doing," Washington said. "We’re all working, so I feel like only time tells."

One area Washington, at 6-foot-7 and 265 pounds, has excelled in has been blocking. But that was an area he had to work on since it wasn’t a familiar thing to him in high school.

"If you go back to my high school film, I didn’t block a lot," Washington said. "I was a receiver technically in high school. When I came here, I’d never blocked against Travon (Walker) or any guys like that. Coming from Las Vegas, never blocked against a guy like Azeez (Ojulari)."

Woseley shocked by UGA offer

Class of 2024 cornerback Kenneth Woseley (Imhotep Institute Charter/Philadelphia) said he was surprised to receive a scholarship offer from Georgia. Part of that has to do with the fact that secondary coach Fran Brown once told Woseley that he wasn’t a fan of his freshman tape, even though the young cornerback improved considerably as a sophomore.

In his second year, Woseley said he grew taller and made more plays in the secondary, impressing Brown when he was coaching at Rutgers. With Brown joining Georgia’s staff, Woseley now has an offer to the defending national champs.

Hayes sets official visit date

On the UGASports Vault, Blayne Gilmer reported that running back Justice Haynes (Blessed Trinity/Roswell, Ga.) has set a date for his official visit to Georgia. Gilmer also noted that another team has joined the race for Haynes’ services.

Baseball: Cannon to miss Friday start

Georgia will be without pitcher Jonathan Cannon for its Friday night game against South Carolina. Cannon experienced a twinge in the back of his forearm, which is preventing him from being able to play.

The injury occurred Tuesday when Cannon threw a normal bullpen before Georgia’s game against Clemson.

“As far as the pitching arm goes, it’s in a good spot. It’s not like it’s near any of the vital stuff in that elbow. It’s quite simply a non-throwing muscle strain that he sustained the other day as he was getting ready to throw his bullpen,” Stricklin said. “It was his normal routine. For whatever reason, it just got a twinge on him."

Hoops: Eight Bulldogs now in transfer portal

Much like last year, Georgia is dealing with heavy turnover on its basketball team.

Tyrone McMillan and Jaxon Etter became the seventh and eighth Bulldogs to place their names in the transfer portal. They joined Kario Oquendo, Josh Taylor, Cam McDowell, Tyrone Baker, Christian Wright and Dalen Ridgnal as players leaving the program.

A year ago, Georgia saw nine players leave via to transfer portal.

Braelen Bridges, Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Jaylin Ingram are the only players remaining from last year’s team. The Bulldogs also recently added Longwood transfer Justin Hill to the team.

Outside the Vent

Can Arkansas land a top 10 recruiting class in 2023?

Tiger Woods is in the hunt after the first day of the Masters.

A major question looms in the new era of Duke basketball.

About JFQ Lending