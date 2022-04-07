In the mind of Darnell Washington

"I’d say I live day by day," Washington told reporters after Thursday's practice. "Whatever’s in the past is in the past. I really don’t look forward to the future. I just think of today and what I could do to be better as in anything mental, physical."

Washington is once again battling a foot injury this spring. But he's trying not to let the frustrations and doubts get to him as he continues to find his place at Georgia.

Injuries have derailed much of the former five-star recruit's first two seasons in Athens. He watched from the sidelines most of last season as fellow tight end Brock Bowers had one of the best pass-catching seasons in Bulldog history.

It's hard not to envision what Darnell Washington's career could have been to this point.

Washington has missed seven games over his first two seasons in Athens. The actual number of games he's been 100% is lower than the 18 contests he's played in, as he has battled foot and ankle injuries over his career.

Even when he first arrived in Athens, Washington struggled with his conditioning. He also had to learn to block, something he didn't do much of as a talented prep pass-catcher in Las Vegas.

"If you go back to my high school film, I didn’t block a lot," Washington said. "I was a receiver technically in high school. When I came here, I’d never blocked against Travon (Walker) or any guys like that. Coming from Las Vegas, never blocked against a guy like Azeez (Ojulari)."

At some point, Washington knew he had to "flip the switch." He has done that to great effect, developing into one of the best blockers on the team.

That blocking has helped Washington get on the field. But his career still hasn't taken off like many expected. Through two seasons as a Bulldog, he has 17 catches for 320 yards and one touchdown.

Last season looked like it could have been Washington's breakout campaign. But a foot injury suffered during preseason practice forced him to watch from the sidelines and then in a reduced role as Bowers dwarfed his career numbers in just one season.

"I guess it was rough a little bit, but it’s just one thing that I could have handled," Washington said. "My role at that time was cheering on my team. That’s Brock or Stetson or whoever it may be. I was just doing my role."

Another foot injury has sidelined Washington this spring. He's still in a boot, but hopes to be out at some point this summer. He spends parts of practice riding a stationary bike.

There's still plenty for Washington to work on when he returns. Tight ends coach Todd Hartley preaches being physical and winning at the point of attack as all that matters for the tight ends. He also wants to get better at creating separation in one-on-one matchups before the ball is thrown.

Washington is just one piece in a crowded and talented tight end room. In addition to Bowers, there is also Arik Gilbert, Brett Seither, and Oscar Delp.

But Washington said he hasn't really thought about transferring. He believes there are enough balls and snaps for everyone in the tight end room, particularly in a Georgia program that puts multiple tight ends on the field often.

Washington, a self-described "role player", is looking forward to getting healthy and doing what he can for the Bulldogs once again.

"I’ve just got to come back off of injury and just work just like Brock and Arik and everybody else in the tight end room is doing," Washington said. "We’re all working, so I feel like only time tells."