Eight Bulldog basketball players now in NCAA transfer portal

A seventh and now eighth Georgia basketball player will not be part of Mike White’s basketball program at Georgia, UGASports has confirmed.

Junior Tyrone McMillan placed his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Matt Zenith and verbalcommits.com were the first to report.

Later, walk-on Jaxon Etter also placed his name in the portal.



The Texas native becomes the seventh Bulldog to do so since White took over as head coach over two weeks ago.

McMillian played in 21 contests but only averaged averaged 1.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per game.

Etter, meanwhile, played in all but one of Georgia's 32 games, making 22 starts. He averaged 5.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.



He joins Kario Oquendo and Josh Taylor, who placed entered the portal on Wednesday, following Cam McDowell, Tyrone Baker, and Christian Wright who did so on Tuesday. Dalen Ridgnal entered the portal last week.

With last week’s signing of Longwood point guard Justin Hill, the Bulldogs now have eight scholarships open scholarships to fill.

Currently, three players remain on the squad from last year’s team – Braelen Bridges, Jabri Abdur-Rahim, and Jaylin Ingram. Ingram is expected to ask the NCAA for a sixth year of eligibility after tearing his ACL last season.

In other news, White hired Ben Gonzalez from Florida Atlantic University as his new Director of Basketball Operations. White is currently in the process of hiring a third assistant, following Akeem Miskdeen and Erik Pastrana.