The Daily Recap: Will the SEC respond to the Big Ten's latest move?

Here is the July 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Will the SEC respond? With USC and UCLA agreeing to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, conference realignment efforts could ramp back up across the board once again. On this week’s UGASports Live, Jim Donnan boldly predicted the SEC will soon pick up a number of teams from the ACC. “Miami, Florida State, Clemson, and North Carolina are going to be in the SEC pretty quick,” Donnan said. Donnan believes both the SEC and Big Ten will end up being conferences of at least 20 teams each.

Carr commits Georgia picked up a commitment Tuesday night from class of 2024 receiver Ny Carr (Colquitt County/Moultrie, Ga.). Carr is the nation’s No. 34 overall player and sixth-best at his position in his class. Carr chose the Bulldogs over Tennessee, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, USC, Arkansas and South Carolina. Part of the draw for Carr was to play for receivers coach Bryan McClendon. After attending a spring practice, Carr gave his thoughts to UGASports.com about McClendon. "He made sure they got what they needed before they left the film room, so there would be no mistakes made," Carr said. "He kept them rotating in and out. Everyone got reps and a chance to compete against the best." Scouting Florida In his series profiling Georgia’s 2022 opponents, Anthony Dasher noted that Florida’s lack of depth could be a problem this season. “Although (head coach Billy) Napier feels good about his first-team units on both sides of the football, he fears his Gators may not quite have the depth they need to truly compete in the SEC East,” Dasher wrote. “That’s especially true at wide receiver, where Florida returns just two of its top five receivers from a season ago in Justin Shorter (41 catches for 550 yards) and Xzavier Henderson (26-277). In the backfield, the Gators only have one returning running back who rushed for more than 85 yards.” In the midst of a takeover

Outside the Vent Oregon landed a commitment from a talented four-star defensive back. Alabama earned a commitment from the nation's top junior college receiver. How should college football conferences move forward amid this latest shakeup?