2024 Rivals100 WR Ny Carr commits to Georgia

The No. 34 player in the nation will be a Bulldog.

Georgia landed a surprise commitment on Tuesday night from Rivals100 wide receiver Ny Carr. Carr chose the Bulldogs over Tennessee, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, USC, Arkansas, and South Carolina.

Carr is Georgia's first commit in the 2024 class. The Bulldogs previously had a commitment from Antione Jackson, who has since flipped to Miami.

After a visit to Athens earlier this spring to watch a spring practice, Carr gave his thoughts on receivers coach Bryan McClendon.

"He made sure they got what they needed before they left the film room, so there would be no mistakes made," Carr said. "He kept them rotating in and out. Everyone got reps and a chance to compete against the best."

Carr also provided his thoughts on Georgia's reputation as a run-first offense.

"If you're a dawg, you're going to be in a spotlight and shine," Carr said. "I'm all about everyone doing good. If all the receivers can rotate, and nothing changes in the game, everyone dominating, then that just makes me so much better."

In recent years, Georgia has been seeking highly talented receivers to add to its offense. It now has just that in Carr, the No. 6 receiver in the 2024 class.

On top of that, Carr is an in-state prospect out of Colquitt County High School. With the immense amount of talent in the state of Georgia in the 2024 class, Carr could prove instrumental in recruiting in-state talent to the class.

One such prospect is Landen Thomas, the top tight end in the 2024 class. Carr and Thomas have taken many visits together and have a decent chance of playing together at the next level. Georgia's heavy interest combined with Carr's commitment can only help in Thomas's recruitment.