Jim Donnan predicts which teams are joining the SEC next

After USC and UCLA announced their entrances into the Big Ten, college football fans in the south have wondered what it means for the SEC. Jim Donnan shared his informed opinion on the evolving structure of college football conferences on Tuesday’s episode of UGASports LIVE. “There is going to be two, at least 20-team conferences between the Big Ten and the SEC,” Donnan said. The former Georgia head coach then named the four teams he has heard are on their way to the SEC. “Miami, Florida State, Clemson, and North Carolina are going to be in the SEC pretty quick,” he said.



Donnan mentioned North Carolina’s basketball history and resume being an additional help for their case to enter the SEC. However, he said their established rivalry with Duke is not likely to play a factor in a conference move for the Tar Heels. There is still potential that teams out west could become part of the SEC. The latest domino in the conference shuffle was a meeting on Tuesday between Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State all inquiring about their potential fit in a revamped Big 12 conference. Should that happen, it leaves Stanford, Oregon, Oregon State, and Washington in a deflated PAC-12. “You gotta believe Washington and Oregon are viable to a lot of conferences, particularly the Big Ten,” Donnan said. He also said the SEC could show interest in Washington and Oregon. Other teams mentioned on the podcast were Virginia and Pittsburgh, both of which are anticipated to join the Big Ten, according to Donnan. The team that appears to be in a prime position is Notre Dame. Donnan said the Big Ten and SEC both covet Notre Dame and would pounce on the opportunity to have the Fighting Irish in its league.



The primary factor pushing conference realignment is surging media dollars. There is need to spice up the product for future television and streaming contracts so leagues can profit maximum dollars. “What we are going to see is an eight or 12-team playoff. When that bid [for the College Football Playoff broadcasting rights] comes up in 2025, it is going to be monumental. Right now ESPN has that,” Donnan said. One last consequence of the conference shuffle is the timeline for Oklahoma and Texas to join the SEC. Donnan says there is an increased chance that the Sooners and Longhorns join the league in 2023.

