The Daily Recap: Who will be UGA's first 2022 draft pick?

They predicted that Travon Walker will be the first Georgia player drafted in April.

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young kicked off a series reviewing Georgia's draft eligible players. The series is ordered in Rollins and Young’s predictions of which Bulldogs will be drafted.

Lightsey shot

Georgia signee EJ Lightsey suffered multiple gunshot wounds in an incident in his hometown of Fitzgerald, Ga. on Monday. Lightsey was admitted to the hospital to treat serious but not life-threatening injuries.

One of Lightsey's teammates described him as alert and talking following the shooting.

Luke steps down

Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke announced he is stepping down from his position to spend more time with his family. He explained his reasoning in a lengthy statement.

“Being able to play and compete in the SEC as a player and then continue my career in football as a coach for the last 23 years has allowed me the opportunity to give back to the game I love so much," Luke said. "To all the players I have had the opportunity to coach through the years, I want to say thank you for trusting me and allowing me to be your coach and play a small role in your lives. I will never forget the relationships and memories that we made together. That’s what makes this game so special and what I will miss the most.

“Last, and most importantly, I want to thank my wife Ashley, my sons Harrison and Cooper, as well as my entire family, for their love and support over the years. The opportunity for us to be together more excites me about this next chapter in our lives. Once more, thanks to Coach Smart, the coaches, players, and staff at the University of Georgia for making these past two years some of the best of my life. God Bless.”

The former Ole Miss head coach joined UGA’s staff in 2020. He earned $900,000 last season.

Coach’s Corner

Kennesaw Mountain head coach Caleb Carmean spoke with Blayne Gilmer about two of his players —receiver Cayden Lee and center Connor Lew—who Georgia is actively recruiting.