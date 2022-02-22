The Daily Recap: Who will be UGA's first 2022 draft pick?
Here is the Feb. 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Travon Walker draft preview
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young kicked off a series reviewing Georgia's draft eligible players. The series is ordered in Rollins and Young’s predictions of which Bulldogs will be drafted.
They predicted that Travon Walker will be the first Georgia player drafted in April.
Lightsey shot
Georgia signee EJ Lightsey suffered multiple gunshot wounds in an incident in his hometown of Fitzgerald, Ga. on Monday. Lightsey was admitted to the hospital to treat serious but not life-threatening injuries.
One of Lightsey's teammates described him as alert and talking following the shooting.
Luke steps down
Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke announced he is stepping down from his position to spend more time with his family. He explained his reasoning in a lengthy statement.
“Being able to play and compete in the SEC as a player and then continue my career in football as a coach for the last 23 years has allowed me the opportunity to give back to the game I love so much," Luke said. "To all the players I have had the opportunity to coach through the years, I want to say thank you for trusting me and allowing me to be your coach and play a small role in your lives. I will never forget the relationships and memories that we made together. That’s what makes this game so special and what I will miss the most.
“Last, and most importantly, I want to thank my wife Ashley, my sons Harrison and Cooper, as well as my entire family, for their love and support over the years. The opportunity for us to be together more excites me about this next chapter in our lives. Once more, thanks to Coach Smart, the coaches, players, and staff at the University of Georgia for making these past two years some of the best of my life. God Bless.”
The former Ole Miss head coach joined UGA’s staff in 2020. He earned $900,000 last season.
Coach’s Corner
Kennesaw Mountain head coach Caleb Carmean spoke with Blayne Gilmer about two of his players —receiver Cayden Lee and center Connor Lew—who Georgia is actively recruiting.
Hoops: Mason no longer with program
Suspended Georgia assistant coach Wade Mason will not return to the program for the remainder of the season. Mason was suspended following an altercation that occurred in the halftime locker room of last week’s game between Georgia and LSU.
Rumors vs. Facts
UGA coaching turnover
Tom Izzo doesn’t want to end the handshake line
Outside the Vent
Will Charlie Strong make a difference on Miami’s coaching staff?
A West Virginia QB recruit was shot in a road rage incident.
Juwan Howard was suspended five games for striking a Wisconsin assistant.
