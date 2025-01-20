Bulldogs trending up for QB Kharim Hughley

Georgia is making Rivals100 EDGE Khamari Brooks feel like a priority in Athens.
Inside, we catch up with linebacker Chris Cole, who made quite an impression on the Bulldogs his freshman year.
UGASports takes a look at Georgia's in-state targets on the defensive line in the 2026 class.
UGASports has the reactions from the recruits who visited Athens on January 18.
It would have been a miracle. Unfortunately for Georgia against top-ranked Auburn, it just wasn't to be.
Georgia is making Rivals100 EDGE Khamari Brooks feel like a priority in Athens.
Inside, we catch up with linebacker Chris Cole, who made quite an impression on the Bulldogs his freshman year.
UGASports takes a look at Georgia's in-state targets on the defensive line in the 2026 class.