Georgia signee EJ Lightsey shot, in stable condition

Georgia linebacker signee EJ Lightsey suffered multiple gunshot wounds in an incident on Monday night, UGASports has confirmed.

The shooting took place in Lightsey's hometown of Fitzgerald, Georgia. Lightsey has been transported to Albany for treatment on serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

He suffered wounds to his shoulder and back. Lightsey is in stable condition.

Lightsey is a three-star linebacker signee in Georgia's 2022 class.

UPDATE: Per one of Lightsey's teammates, Lightsey is alert and talking. The teammate spoke with Lightsey on his way to the hospital. Lightsey is scheduled for surgery soon.

More to come.