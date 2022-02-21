Matt Luke stepping aside

Matt Luke has stepped down as Georgia’s offensive line/associate head coach. UGASports was the first to report the news Monday afternoon.



Bulldog officials later confirmed the news via email to beat writers.

“Matt Luke has made the decision to step away from coaching football,” said head coach Kirby Smart in a statement. “He has been an invaluable part of our staff and played a great role in helping us win a National Championship. We are so appreciative of everything he has done for Georgia Football. Matt, Ashley, and his children have been, and will continue to be, an important part of the Bulldog family and Athens community. We’re working on finding a coach that will continue to develop our young men and build our strong foundation with the offensive line.”

According to Luke, the decision to leave was to be able to spend more time with his family.

“Being able to play and compete in the SEC as a player and then continue my career in football as a coach for the last 23 years has allowed me the opportunity to give back to the game I love so much," Luke said. "To all the players I have had the opportunity to coach through the years, I want to say thank you for trusting me and allowing me to be your coach and play a small role in your lives. I will never forget the relationships and memories that we made together. That’s what makes this game so special and what I will miss the most.



Last, and most importantly, I want to thank my wife Ashley, my sons Harrison and Cooper, as well as my entire family, for their love and support over the years. The opportunity for us to be together more excites me about this next chapter in our lives. Once more, thanks to Coach Smart, the coaches, players, and staff at the University of Georgia for making these past two years some of the best of my life. God Bless.”

Luke spent the last two years as Georgia’s offensive line coach taking over for Sam Pittman, when Pittman took over as the new head coach at Arkansas.

Luke, the former head coach of Ole Miss, made $900,000 last year.

Luke served as the head coach of the Rebels from 2017-2019, posting a record of 15-21. Prior to that, he served as the offensive line coach/associate head coach of Ole Miss from 2012-2016.

He also served stints at Duke (2008-2011), Tennessee (2006-2007), Ole Miss (2002-2005), and Murray State (2000-2001).

Last year, Luke helped coach a Georgia team that ranked third in scoring offense (38.4 points per game), fifth in total offense (442.8), and second in sacks allowed (16 in 15 games).

The Bulldogs are scheduled to begin spring practice on March 15.