A conversation with Monroe Freeling

Monroe Freeling’s final game of the season may not have ended as he hoped. However, as Georgia looks to retool its offensive line this spring, the rising junior is still expected to play a key role.

Freeling gave up a pair of key sacks of quarterback Gunner Stockton to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl, including one that resulted in a fumble late in the first half and a subsequent Irish score.

However, that still does not take away from the lessons Freeling learned after replacing left tackle Earnest Greene III, whose shoulder injury limited him in Georgia’s final six games.

“I mean, I've been rotating throughout the entire year, so it wasn't like I was unaware to the moment,” Freeling said before the Sugar Bowl. “But I think that Georgia does a great job of getting you ready for the moment and putting you in situations in practice and getting you reps in practice that have you ready for those types of moments.”

Freeling knows there’s much work to do. He won’t be alone, as the Bulldogs need to replace four starters from last year’s squad.

“I think it's just been consistency for me, like just holding my blocks longer and just more dominance, you know,” Freeling said. “That's what you want at the end of the day is to dominate the competition and I think that's what I'm striving for.”

Position coach Stacy Searels does not doubt that Freeling will continue to work hard. When he first arrived on campus two years ago, Freeling needed to add some muscle and mass.

"Monroe's another kid who came in this program, was probably about 280, now plays at about 315, 320,” Searels said. “He's extremely athletic, works hard, and wants to be good.”

However, there’s much work to do.

Georgia’s offensive front did not win as many weekly battles as head coach Kirby Smart would have liked. The Bulldogs struggled to run the ball last fall. Georgia’s average of just 123 yards per game ranked next-to-last in the SEC.

Freeling knows that’s an area the team must improve.

“There’s always something to get better at, and I think that attitude,” said Freeling.

Staying healthy wouldn’t hurt.

Bulldog offensive linemen missed a combined total of 10 starts last fall, while others worked through other injuries and played despite not being 100 percent.

“I really think it's just part of the position because, I mean, out of every other position we're playing, we're playing most snaps in the game,” Freeling said. “I think you just kind of sign up for it when you play our position, and I think we've done a good job of recovering and being healthy and just pushing through toughness, you know.”

With so many new faces potentially making up Georgia’s starting offensive line next fall, Freeling said he’ll do his part to help ensure they adapt quickly.

“I just think at the end of the day, on O-line, you communicate, you know, work as a unit,” he said. “Five is equal to one in this case. I think that the better we can work together and the more connection we have, the better we’ll play.”