A closer look at Georgia's latest offers

Georgia is turning up the heat on five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson after another visit to Athens.
Georgia is making Rivals100 EDGE Khamari Brooks feel like a priority in Athens.
Inside, we catch up with linebacker Chris Cole, who made quite an impression on the Bulldogs his freshman year.
UGASports takes a look at Georgia's in-state targets on the defensive line in the 2026 class.
UGASports has the reactions from the recruits who visited Athens on January 18.
Georgia is turning up the heat on five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson after another visit to Athens.
Georgia is making Rivals100 EDGE Khamari Brooks feel like a priority in Athens.
Inside, we catch up with linebacker Chris Cole, who made quite an impression on the Bulldogs his freshman year.