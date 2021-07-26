The Daily Recap: Which UGA tight end has the best season?

Here is the July 26 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Which tight end will have the best season?

Over the weekend, Radi Nabulsi compiled a detailed 3-2-1 Report that offered up numerous insider notes regarding the Georgia football team and recruiting. Among the topics were predicting which tight end will have the best season..

“As for the tight end spot, we hear good things about Darnell Washington. ‘He’s unguardable,’ one person told us,” Nabulsi said. “Washington is ‘so big, so physical, has great hands,’ and he’s killing it in 7-on-7s. Another source said Washington is good, but they were not as high on him as our first source. Notice that both are complimentary, but the degree varies. Nothing matters, really, because looking great in shorts in the summer is one thing, pads another. Still, it’s worth noting that Daniels looks for the Big O on a lot of their plays.”

Under the radar

Sticking with the tight ends, Blayne Gilmer wrote about FitzPatrick for his Under the Radar series.

“As a player, FitzPatrick has become very reliable,” Gilmer wrote. “Both as a blocker and as a receiver, FitzPatrick is someone who Georgia can count on. With 3:20 to go in the third quarter against Arkansas, FitzPatrick caught his first touchdown as a Bulldog to help Georgia firmly grasp control in the 2020 season opener. FitzPatrick finished the season with a bang for Georgia as well. The former Marist School standout had four receptions for 41 yards against the Bearcats of Cincinnati. Those totals were good for single-game career highs in both categories, and FitzPatrick demonstrated plenty of athleticism.

“Even though Washington and Bowers are the future of the position, FitzPatrick has plenty to contribute in this 2021 season for the Georgia Bulldogs. Don't be surprised if, in a key moment, on an important third down, particularly in the red zone, JT Daniels looks the way of big number 86.”

What makes Robinson special

Jed May spoke with Tim Shramek, who has coached Georgia commit Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.) over the past three seasons. Shramek provided some examples of what makes Robinson a special player, which included a moment he saw during a weightlifting session.

Robinson saw a young offensive lineman struggling and walked over to offer some words of encouragement.

"This was a young ninth grader on his way to being a sophomore, who probably is going to play a lot of JV, and that’s about it," Shramek said. "Branson’s telling him to push himself, because he’s going to block for him. He engages everybody. He makes everybody a part of it."

Direct competition for White

With Georgia needing edge rushers in the class of 2022, Enai White (Imhotep Institute Charter School/Philadelphia) is someone the Bulldogs will hope to land. Gilmer wrote about the latest regarding White’s recruitment and which team the Bulldogs find as the primary program they are competing against.

“Georgia's direct competition for White is Ohio State,” Gilmer said. “ In a recent interview with Rivals Analyst Adam Friedman, White clearly indicates how impressive Ohio State's pitch has come across. At this point, it seems White might find more of a schematic fit with Ohio State than he does at Georgia. But don't expect a decision from White any time soon. With White, as with many of Georgia's top remaining targets, it all will come down to whether or not the Dawgs can get the coveted edge defender back on campus. White has one official visit remaining, and he's already used one on Georgia. Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and the Georgia staff will undoubtedly be working to get White in Athens for the cookout next week. At this point, a visit does not seem imminent.

“The performance of Georgia's defense during the season will play a big part as well. Having a nationally televised game against a top-five ranked opponent on week one affords Georgia and Clemson an opportunity that nobody else in the country has. Georgia can emphatically deliver upon promises and demonstrate recruiting pitches on the field on Sept. 4 in Charlotte.”

