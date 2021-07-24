Under the Radar: Tight end John FitzPatrick

As fall camp approaches for Georgia football, UGASports continues to look at the depth chart for the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs. We are identifying players at each position group who are flying under the radar. So far Devin Willock and Justin Robinson have been the selections in the series for the offensive line and wide receiver groups respectively. Today, UGASports is focusing on the tight ends, and the under the radar player is John FitzPatrick .

It's not often that a returning starter is selected as an under-the-radar player for the season. In the case of John FitzPatrick, though, the description is fitting.

Georgia has one of the more talented tight end groups in the nation. Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers both are high school All-Americans whom tight end coach Todd Hartley landed in back to back years. Many consider Washington to be a breakout performer in the SEC for Georgia this year, and there is plenty of buzz coming out of Athens on the talent level and athleticism of Bowers early on in his Georgia career. However, people should not be sleeping on the junior out of Atlanta.

Officially listed at 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds, FitzPatrick has grown into an NFL body type during his tenure at Georgia. FitzPatrick has also become one of the most trusted members of the Georgia football team by the coaching staff. FitzPatrick is constantly being placed in front of the media. The coaching staff knows that FitzPatrick will represent the team well and genuinely has his fellow teammates' best interests in mind.

As a player, FitzPatrick has become very reliable. Both as a blocker and as a receiver, FitzPatrick is someone who Georgia can count on. With 3:20 to go in the third quarter against Arkansas, FitzPatrick caught his first touchdown as a Bulldog to help Georgia firmly grasp control in the 2020 season opener.

FitzPatrick finished the season with a bang for Georgia as well. The former Marist School standout had four receptions for 41 yards against the Bearcats of Cincinnati. Those totals were good for single-game career highs in both categories, and FitzPatrick demonstrated plenty of athleticism.

Even though Washington and Bowers are the future of the position, FitzPatrick has plenty to contribute in this 2021 season for the Georgia Bulldogs. Don't be surprised if, in a key moment, on an important third down, particularly in the red zone, JT Daniels looks the way of big number 86.