Tim Shramek saw the 14-point swing happening before his eyes.

His Germantown High School team had been driving for a score just before halftime. With just seconds left in the half, the Mavericks threw an interception. As time ticked down, an opponent from Warren Central streaked down the left sideline, heading for the end zone.

Branson Robinson had been on the other side of the field in pass protection. He didn't have to chase down the defender in order to attract the attention of college coaches.

But he did.

"Branson hawks that boy down like he was me running," Shramek said.

That play illustrates what makes Robinson special. He has all the talent in the world, and he pairs it with a respect for the game and an attention to detail that has made him the top running back prospect in the 2022 class.