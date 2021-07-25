Georgia is fresh off the highs and lows that come with Power 5 football recruiting in the decisions of Branson Robinson and Dani Dennis-Sutton. The Bulldogs picked up the five-star running back Robinson and lost Dennis-Sutton to to the Nittany Lions of Penn State. After a hectic month of June and with one last week of visits on the horizon in July, UGASports is counting down the top ten remaining targets for Georgia in the Class of 2022.

Today, we cover No. 10 and No. 9. Oscar Delp and Enai White, respectively.