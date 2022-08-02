The Daily Recap: Which receivers step up in 2022?
Which receivers step up?
Anthony Dasher posed five offensive questions about Georgia heading into the 2022 season. Among those was wondering which receivers step up behind Ladd McConkey, Kearis Jackson and Adonai Mitchell.
“(Kirby) Smart has a good idea what to expect from Ladd McConkey, Kearis Jackson, and AD Mitchell, but more help is needed,” Dasher wrote. “Two players to keep a close eye on – Dominick Blaylock and Arian Smith. Blaylock appears fully recovered from the ACL and various hamstring injuries that cost him the bulk of the last two seasons. We heard excellent reports from the former Walton standout who, as a freshman, flashed by catching 18 passes for 310 yards and five touchdowns.
"Smith, however, is the one to watch. The former high school track start has suffered various injuries since arriving at Georgia, but is entering fall camp apparently in the best shape he’s been since arriving in Athens. Although he’s still learning as a receiver, you cannot coach speed, and Smith has plenty of that to spare. As long as he stays healthy, he could become the Bulldogs’ best deep-threat option this fall.”
Rumors vs. Facts
Westphal talks Searels
Class of 2024 offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal (Tuscarora/Leesburg, Va.) observed how offensive line coach Stacy Searels approached his players during a June visit to UGA.
"Coach Searels is nice off the field but very different on the field," Westphal said. "He coaches hard but loves you up later. His expectations of his offensive line and recruits are high. When I camped with him at UNC I got that tough coaching which I prefer. Tell me what I'm doing wrong so I can get after it better."
Hoops: Gaines, Mann reunite
Kenny Gaines and Charles Mann are once again members of the same team.
Joining Mann, who head coach Mike White hired to be Georgia’s director of recruiting, Gaines is now a part of the UGA staff as a graduate assistant after five years of playing professional basketball overseas.
“Kenny has been fantastic in different roles,” White said. “He can get on the court with our guys more than Charles with his graduate assistant role, and he’s been fantastic with our guys coming off a professional career where he had a lot of success.”
White also noted that Mann has made an impression thus far.
“Charles has been fantastic. He’s a young guy who will be really successful in this business for a long time, and he’s been instrumental in bridging the gap between me and our current staff, and a lot of former players,” White said. “So, we’re going to do a lot with Charles as far as bringing back former Bulldogs that we need to be a big part of this program.”
A four-star QB is sticking with Baylor over Texas A&M and Notre Dame.
Oklahoma landed a commitment from a four-star defensive end.
The NFL suspended Deshaun Watson six games for personal conduct violations.
