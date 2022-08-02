The Daily Recap: Which receivers step up in 2022?

Here is the Aug. 2 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Which receivers step up? Anthony Dasher posed five offensive questions about Georgia heading into the 2022 season. Among those was wondering which receivers step up behind Ladd McConkey, Kearis Jackson and Adonai Mitchell. “(Kirby) Smart has a good idea what to expect from Ladd McConkey, Kearis Jackson, and AD Mitchell, but more help is needed,” Dasher wrote. “Two players to keep a close eye on – Dominick Blaylock and Arian Smith. Blaylock appears fully recovered from the ACL and various hamstring injuries that cost him the bulk of the last two seasons. We heard excellent reports from the former Walton standout who, as a freshman, flashed by catching 18 passes for 310 yards and five touchdowns. "Smith, however, is the one to watch. The former high school track start has suffered various injuries since arriving at Georgia, but is entering fall camp apparently in the best shape he’s been since arriving in Athens. Although he’s still learning as a receiver, you cannot coach speed, and Smith has plenty of that to spare. As long as he stays healthy, he could become the Bulldogs’ best deep-threat option this fall.” Rumors vs. Facts

Westphal talks Searels Class of 2024 offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal (Tuscarora/Leesburg, Va.) observed how offensive line coach Stacy Searels approached his players during a June visit to UGA. "Coach Searels is nice off the field but very different on the field," Westphal said. "He coaches hard but loves you up later. His expectations of his offensive line and recruits are high. When I camped with him at UNC I got that tough coaching which I prefer. Tell me what I'm doing wrong so I can get after it better." Hoops: Gaines, Mann reunite Kenny Gaines and Charles Mann are once again members of the same team. Joining Mann, who head coach Mike White hired to be Georgia’s director of recruiting, Gaines is now a part of the UGA staff as a graduate assistant after five years of playing professional basketball overseas. “Kenny has been fantastic in different roles,” White said. “He can get on the court with our guys more than Charles with his graduate assistant role, and he’s been fantastic with our guys coming off a professional career where he had a lot of success.” White also noted that Mann has made an impression thus far. “Charles has been fantastic. He’s a young guy who will be really successful in this business for a long time, and he’s been instrumental in bridging the gap between me and our current staff, and a lot of former players,” White said. “So, we’re going to do a lot with Charles as far as bringing back former Bulldogs that we need to be a big part of this program.” Lift heavy

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5ik8J+YpPCfmKQgTUFYIERBWSDwn5ik8J+YpPCfmKQ8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29EYXdncz9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvRGF3Z3M8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9xTlpTYmlIeEJkIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v cU5aU2JpSHhCZDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHZW9yZ2lhIEZvb3RiYWxsIChA R2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0dlb3JnaWFGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTU1NDIwMTk0NTI0MTUyMjE3Nj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Chuck Bednarik Watch List

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgQ2h1Y2sgQmVkbmFyaWsgQXdhcmQgV2F0Y2ggTGlzdCBoYXMg YmVlbiBhbm5vdW5jZWQsIGZlYXR1cmluZyB0aHJlZSBEYXdncyE8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29EYXdncz9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvRGF3Z3M8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9xYmhuc3pKcG9YIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v cWJobnN6SnBvWDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHZW9yZ2lhIEZvb3RiYWxsIChA R2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0dlb3JnaWFGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTU1NDE2NDgzMDY3NTg5NDI3Mj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Outside the Vent A four-star QB is sticking with Baylor over Texas A&M and Notre Dame. Oklahoma landed a commitment from a four-star defensive end. The NFL suspended Deshaun Watson six games for personal conduct violations.