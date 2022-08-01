Five offensive questions for Fall Camp

With fall camp set to begin later this week, head coach Kirby Smart has plenty of questions he’ll need answered before the Bulldogs kick off the season next month in Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Oregon.

Let’s take a look at five major ones, shall we?

We’ll focus on the offense before turning our attention to the defense on Tuesday.

• Question: Who will be the starters at guard?

Assuming can be a dangerous proposition, but for the sake of argument, let's say Broderick Jones will be the starting left tackle, Sedrick Van Pran the starting center and Warren McClendon the starter at right tackle.

There’s no shortage of quality contenders with Devin Willock, Tate Ratledge, Warren Ericson, Xavier Truss, and Micah Morris seemingly the main names being mentioned. Truthfully, it would not be a shock to see any combination of the two get the call against the Ducks.

A healthy Ratledge would appear to have an advantage, along with Willock who worked with the first team in the spring. However, nothing has been decided yet and the competition at both spots remain open.

• Question: What can we expect from Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards as they become the primary backs?

With Milton, he just needs to stay healthy after battling minor knee injuries each of his first two seasons. If he can, there’s no reason the former five-star recruit can’t post similar numbers to what we saw last year from Zamir White.

Ditto for McIntosh who is expected to be used in a similar vein to Cook, both as a runner and as a receiver. Edwards’ role is also expected to increase.

Freshmen Branson Robinson and Andrew Paul each reported to school in excellent shape and will also receive their opportunities.

• Question: Which wide receivers will step up?

Smart has a good idea what to expect from Ladd McConkey, Kearis Jackson and AD Mitchell, but more help is needed.

Two players to keep a close eye on – Dominick Blaylock and Arian Smith. Blaylock appears fully recovered from the ACL and various hamstring injuries that cost him the bulk of the last two seasons.

We heard excellent reports from the former Walton standout, who as a freshman flashed by catching 18 passes for 310 yards and five touchdowns.

Smith, however, is the one to watch. The former high school track start has suffered various injuries since arriving at Georgia, but is entering fall camp apparently in the best shape he’s been since arriving in Athens.

Although he’s still learning as a receiver, you cannot coach speed and Smith has plenty of that to spare. As long as he stays healthy, he could become the Bulldogs’ best deep-threat option this fall.

• Question: What will Monken’s plans be for the tight ends?

We won’t know those answers until the season begins, but rest assured a plan is being put into place.

What Brock Bowers did last year as a true freshmen was simply amazing, but, with a year’s experience, he could be even better. Does that mean he’ll better the numbers he posted last year?

That could be a stretch, but only because of the presence of Darnell Washington and Arik Gilbert, who Monken will want to get involved as well.

Washington has fully recovered from the foot injury that kept him out of the spring, while Gilbert continues to get in even better condition and after what we saw in G-Day, appears ready to play a huge role this fall.

• Question: Who will be the No. 2 quarterback?

Based on the spring it certainly appears that Carson Beck has that position locked up, but Monken still wants to see more improvement from this group. Could this potentially open the door for Brock Vandgariff or Gunner Stockton to move up in the pecking order?

We’ll see.

That might be tough considering the strong spring put together by Beck, but he’ll need to keep up the good work. Either way, Georgia’s quarterback room appears to be in good hands.