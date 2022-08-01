It's hard to miss Fletcher Westphal.

At 6-foot-8 and 325 pounds, the high school junior in Virginia is one of the biggest offensive tackles in the 2024 class. He holds over 20 offers from the likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and others.

Georgia has also offered Westphal. UGASports caught up with him to break down his interest in the Bulldogs and his relationship with offensive line coach Stacy Searels.