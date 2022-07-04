The Daily Recap: Where things stand with Donovan Johnson
Here is the July 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
A running back to watch
Dell McGee continues to do an excellent job of keeping his eyes on the future. The UGA running backs coach has cemented himself as one of the staff’s best recruiters with a number of the high-rated players he’s helped pull.
When it comes to the 2025 class, McGee has Georgia in position for a number of outstanding players at running back. Among those is Donovan Johnson (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.), who already offers great size as a high school sophomore at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds.
“Johnson visited Athens twice this spring,” Jed May wrote. “His first trip up from Savannah came on March 15, the first day of spring practice. That day also saw him collect an offer from the Bulldogs, a development he called ‘a dream come true.’ The second visit saw Johnson spend one-on-one time with McGee as the two talked about what Johnson needs to do in the coming years. Johnson has now transferred to IMG Academy, a place that has been very kind to Georgia over the years.”
What Georgia is getting in Harris
On Friday, Georgia landed a commitment from four-star cornerback Daniel Harris (Gulliver Prep/Miami). May spoke to Johan Betancourt, one of Harris’ coaches, about the kind of player the Bulldogs are getting.
"He’s matured a lot more," Betancourt said. "His attitude towards the game and stepping up to become a leader. He’s very humble. He’s not the type to go out there and just talk garbage and stuff. He just plays ball."
UGASports Call-In Show
Stats crunch
Dave McMahon compiled all of the important stats regarding Georgia’s best special teams performers under head coach Kirby Smart.
To no one’s surprise, place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship has the highest field goal percentage in a single game (100 percent on 4-for-4 kicking against Kentucky in 2016), in a single season (87 percent) and a career (82.5 percent). Mecole Hardman owns both the kick return and punt return categories as well.
Another title plate
Getting closer
Getting paid
Outside the Vent
Oregon State landed a three-star wide receiver from Florida.
Tennessee received a commitment from a coveted four-star cornerback.
Odell Beckham Jr. claims he tore his ACL before the Super Bowl.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!