The Daily Recap: Where things stand with Donovan Johnson

Here is the July 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

A running back to watch

Dell McGee continues to do an excellent job of keeping his eyes on the future. The UGA running backs coach has cemented himself as one of the staff’s best recruiters with a number of the high-rated players he’s helped pull.

When it comes to the 2025 class, McGee has Georgia in position for a number of outstanding players at running back. Among those is Donovan Johnson (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.), who already offers great size as a high school sophomore at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds.

“Johnson visited Athens twice this spring,” Jed May wrote. “His first trip up from Savannah came on March 15, the first day of spring practice. That day also saw him collect an offer from the Bulldogs, a development he called ‘a dream come true.’ The second visit saw Johnson spend one-on-one time with McGee as the two talked about what Johnson needs to do in the coming years. Johnson has now transferred to IMG Academy, a place that has been very kind to Georgia over the years.”

What Georgia is getting in Harris

On Friday, Georgia landed a commitment from four-star cornerback Daniel Harris (Gulliver Prep/Miami). May spoke to Johan Betancourt, one of Harris’ coaches, about the kind of player the Bulldogs are getting.

"He’s matured a lot more," Betancourt said. "His attitude towards the game and stepping up to become a leader. He’s very humble. He’s not the type to go out there and just talk garbage and stuff. He just plays ball."

