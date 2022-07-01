Daniel Harris has been proving people wrong for a while.

Johan Betancourt, one of his coaches at Gulliver Prep in Miami, once thought Harris's future resided at receiver. When he switched to defensive back, others told him he had no future at the position.

All he did in the face of that criticism is become a top-30 cornerback in the 2023 cycle. Harris is also the newest member of Georgia's 2023 class.