Best Under Kirby Smart: Special Teams

UGASports continues its look at the best Georgia players statistically under Kirby Smart. Parts one, two, and three dealt more with the offensive numbers. Part four of six deals with special teams. The kicking, the returning, the punter and much more are here. Let’s look back at whose has been the best from 2016 to the present. Remember these are just stats during that time and not those accumulated under Mark Richt and Bryan McClendon.



Most Field Goals Made Game Season Career Rodrigo Blankenship - 4 (2016 vs. Kentucky) Rodrigo Blankenship - 27 (2019) Rodrigo Blankenship - 80 (2016-19) Rodrigo Blankenship - 4 (2017 vs. Missouri) Jack Podlesny - 22 (2021) Jack Podlesny - 35 (2020-present) Rodrigo Blankenship - 4 (2019 vs. Missouri) Rodrigo Blankenship - 20 (2017) William Ham - 3 (2016) Rodrigo Blankenship - 4 (2019 vs. Texas A&M) Rodrigo Blankenship - 19 (2018) David Marvin - 1 (2017) Rodrigo Blankenship - 3 (9 games) Rodrigo Blankenship - 14 (2016) Jack Podlesny - 3 (3 games) Jack Podlesny - 13 (2020) William Ham - 3 (2016) David Marvin - 1 (2017)

The four made field goals in a game is tied for second most in a game and has happened 19 times, by ten different players. Billy Bennett holds the Georgia mark (which is also tied for the highest in SEC history) with six made field goals against Gerogia Tech in 2001. The 27 field goals in a season that Rodrigo Blankenship had in 2019 is also second most to Bennett's mark of 31 set in 2003. Continuing the theme, the 80 that Blankenship made in his career was also second behind Bennett's 87. But what about percentages?

Highest Field Goal Percentage Game Season Career Rodrigo Blankenship - 100% - 4/4 (2016 vs. Kentucky) Rodrigo Blankenship - 87.0% - 20/23 (2017) Rodrigo Blankenship - 82.5 - 80/97 (2016-2019) Rodrigo Blankenship - 100% - 4/4 (2017 vs. Missouri) Rodrigo Blankenship - 82.6% - 27/33 (2018) Jack Podlesny - 81.4 - 35/43 (2020-present) Rodrigo Blankenship - 100% - 4/4 (2019 vs. Texas A&M) Rodrigo Blankenship - 81.8% - 27/33 (2019) Rodrigo Blankenship - 100% - 3/3 (7 games) Jack Podlesny - 81.5% - 22/27 (2021) Jack Podlesny - 100% - 3/3 (3 games) Jack Podlesny - 81.3% - 13/16 (2020) Rodrigo Blankenship - 77.8% - 14/18 (2016)