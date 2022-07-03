Best Under Kirby Smart: Special Teams
UGASports continues its look at the best Georgia players statistically under Kirby Smart. Parts one, two, and three dealt more with the offensive numbers. Part four of six deals with special teams. The kicking, the returning, the punter and much more are here. Let’s look back at whose has been the best from 2016 to the present. Remember these are just stats during that time and not those accumulated under Mark Richt and Bryan McClendon.
|Game
|Season
|Career
|
Rodrigo Blankenship - 4 (2016 vs. Kentucky)
|
Rodrigo Blankenship - 27 (2019)
|
Rodrigo Blankenship - 80 (2016-19)
|
Rodrigo Blankenship - 4 (2017 vs. Missouri)
|
Jack Podlesny - 22 (2021)
|
Jack Podlesny - 35 (2020-present)
|
Rodrigo Blankenship - 4 (2019 vs. Missouri)
|
Rodrigo Blankenship - 20 (2017)
|
William Ham - 3 (2016)
|
Rodrigo Blankenship - 4 (2019 vs. Texas A&M)
|
Rodrigo Blankenship - 19 (2018)
|
David Marvin - 1 (2017)
|
Rodrigo Blankenship - 3 (9 games)
|
Rodrigo Blankenship - 14 (2016)
|
Jack Podlesny - 3 (3 games)
|
Jack Podlesny - 13 (2020)
|
William Ham - 3 (2016)
|
David Marvin - 1 (2017)
The four made field goals in a game is tied for second most in a game and has happened 19 times, by ten different players. Billy Bennett holds the Georgia mark (which is also tied for the highest in SEC history) with six made field goals against Gerogia Tech in 2001.
The 27 field goals in a season that Rodrigo Blankenship had in 2019 is also second most to Bennett's mark of 31 set in 2003. Continuing the theme, the 80 that Blankenship made in his career was also second behind Bennett's 87.
But what about percentages?
|Game
|Season
|Career
|
Rodrigo Blankenship - 100% - 4/4 (2016 vs. Kentucky)
|
Rodrigo Blankenship - 87.0% - 20/23 (2017)
|
Rodrigo Blankenship - 82.5 - 80/97 (2016-2019)
|
Rodrigo Blankenship - 100% - 4/4 (2017 vs. Missouri)
|
Rodrigo Blankenship - 82.6% - 27/33 (2018)
|
Jack Podlesny - 81.4 - 35/43 (2020-present)
|
Rodrigo Blankenship - 100% - 4/4 (2019 vs. Texas A&M)
|
Rodrigo Blankenship - 81.8% - 27/33 (2019)
|
Rodrigo Blankenship - 100% - 3/3 (7 games)
|
Jack Podlesny - 81.5% - 22/27 (2021)
|
Jack Podlesny - 100% - 3/3 (3 games)
|
Jack Podlesny - 81.3% - 13/16 (2020)
|
Rodrigo Blankenship - 77.8% - 14/18 (2016)
Blankenship and Jack Podlesny are two of three Georgia kickers who have percentages over 80 or higher during their career. The other was Brandon Coutu, who had an percentage of 80.3% in his career from 2004 to 2007.
The longest field goal in the Smart era was 55 yards by Blankenship on the last play before halftime of the 2018 Rose Bowl against Oklahoma. One of the field goals that was tied for the second longest was by Podlesny and his 53-yard attempt to win the 2021 Peach Bowl against Cincinnati. In all, the Dawgs have had nine field goals that were 50 yards or longer since 2016 (Blankenship had six and Podlesny had three).