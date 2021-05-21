The Daily Recap: When compared, 'they always say A.J. Green'

Here is the May 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

The next A.J. Green?

If Georgia is ultimately able to secure a commitment from class of 2023 four-star receiver Braylon James (Del Valle/Del Valle, Texas), it’s possible he could resemble a former great who played for the program over a decade ago.

Recently, James picked up an offer from the Bulldogs, which he is quite excited about. And based on his 6-foot-4 and 185-pound frame, James said he’s often compared to a particular former Bulldog who has had an outstanding NFL career.

He brought up this fact when asked how familiar he is with the UGA program.

"It was definitely a huge accomplishment. I grew up a big fan of the SEC, and Georgia was always a school I wanted an offer from growing up. They’re mainly known for their backs but they always have some nice wideouts," James said. "It’s kind of funny that you ask me if I know anything about them because every time someone compares me to an NFL wideout they always say A.J. Green."

Living up to a player like Green wherever he ends up would be an amazing accomplishment. In three seasons at Georgia, Green totaled 2,619 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns.

Of course, Georgia has a long way to go to get Green. Thus far, the coaching staff has made a good impression.

"The first person I talked to was coach (Todd) Monken,” James said. “He followed me on Twitter, and I would always send him my recent spring clips, and he would like the video," James said. "We were in contact for like two weeks before coach (Cortez) Hankton followed me and called coach (Bobby) Acosta and shot me the offer."

Two non-QBs to determine UGA's ceiling

Obviously, Georgia will need quarterback JT Daniels to have a big individual season for the team to compete for conference and national titles. That stated, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins wrote about two non-quarterbacks who will have a big say in how the Bulldogs perform in 2021.

The first:

"Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is the most important player on the roster, based on how the offseason has unfolded," Young wrote. "George Pickens' injury left a gaping hole in wide receiver playmaking, the sector of football where Georgia has been most behind in recent years. Rosemy-Jacksaint was in the process of emerging as a reliable target in Pickens' absence last year before suffering a season-ending ankle injury after his first career touchdown, finishing with a 61.7 receiving grade and four receptions on six targets for 62 yards. The Bulldogs need a receiver too fast for bigger defenders and too big for small guys. Rosemy-Jacksaint and Jermaine Burton are great complements to one another in that regard. Add in Arian Smith's speed and the defense could have its hands full."

The other:

"Quite simply, Tykee Smith's transfer added one of the best secondary players in the nation to the Bulldog depth chart," Rollins wrote. "Given all the departed snaps from last season's secondary (2,295 to be exact), experienced and quality additions to that position group were a necessity for this team to reach its full potential. While they still may not be done adding depth via the portal, the addition of Smith and his 89.7 coverage grade is vital because of where he's potentially going to play: the star/slot cornerback position.

"Teams consistently attacked Georgia's slot corner in coverage last season, as Mark Webb (59.7 slot coverage grade) and Tyrique Stevenson (62.5 slot coverage grade) combined to allow 493 yards, 19 first downs and four touchdowns on 59 targets at that position. Smith, however, was the highest-graded corner in the Power 5 when in the slot, allowing only 103 yards, eight first downs, a touchdown, and zero penalties on 29 targets. If Smith can sustain, or even come close, to this level of play, the youthful secondary's ceiling exponentially increases."

Bouie to visit SEC school

As of now, there are no worries when it comes to cornerback Deyon Bouie (Bainbridge/Bainbridge, Ga.), who is committed to Georgia. However, Bouie is visiting Texas A&M this summer.

“Committed to Georgia since Nov. 1, there are no serious indications that Bouie is backing off his pledge to the Bulldogs, but he will be taking one important visit this summer,” Adam Gorney wrote. “Texas A&M has convinced Bouie to visit early in June, and it’s at least something to watch since that coaching staff can be very convincing. The feeling is that Bouie sticks with Georgia, but it’s an interesting storyline in the coming weeks.”

Georgia standing out for Hood

Two schools are standing out to Georgia for four-star offensive tackle Jacob Hood (Hillsboro/Nashville, Tenn.), with the Bulldogs being one of them.

“His first official visit will be to Auburn on the first weekend in June, but the rumor is that Georgia and Miami are standing out the most for the massive four-star offensive tackle from Nashville (Tenn.) Hillsboro,” Gorney wrote. “Auburn will have the first crack at Hood, but the Bulldogs and Hurricanes - where he will visit later in the month - seemingly have the edge.”

Baseball: Ole Miss edges Georgia in first game

No. 11 Ole Miss defeated Georgia 2-0 in the first game of the final series of the regular season. Rebels ace Doug Nikhazy struck out 13 batters in seven innings.

“He’s really good,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We knew coming in it was going to be a challenge. That guy is going to pitch in the big leagues. He’s ultra-competitive, has really good stuff, and it tells you how good he is that in those last couple of innings, his velocity dropped, but the ball still has so much life on it that it jumps on the hitters. He’s just really good.”

