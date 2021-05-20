Four-star wideout Braylon James breaks down his offer from the Bulldogs
With 25 offers already to his name, 2023 wideout Braylon James has already emerged as one of the elite prospects of the next recruiting cycle.
Georgia coaches made sure to throw their hat into the ring recently, and they managed to catch the eye of the four-star receiver in doing so.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news