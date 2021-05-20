Dayne: College football has undergone a transformation. We've seen it happen before us in the last five years. The trenches definitely still matter. The offensive line and defensive front seven must be good to win championships. However, neither directly dictates scoring points, and teams are required to score more than ever. That's why it should be no surprise that Georgia's two most important players in regard to the team's potential are guys who are involved in passing or stopping the pass.

Brent: We all know the quarterback is the most singularly important and valuable position in America's most popular sport. Given the positional and offensive scheme development over the past 10-plus years, having an elite player at that position in both college and the NFL is now a non-negotiable aspect of a championship football team. The Bulldogs and fanbase hope they finally have that in returning starter JT Daniels. Thus, Dayne and I are going to highlight two players, one on each side of the ball, who impact the passing game and will be the keys to the potential ceiling of the 2021 Georgia team.