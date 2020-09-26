UGASports - The Daily Recap: What you need to know on game day

The Daily Recap: What you need to know on game day
The 3-2-1 report
It’s game day!
Leading into the season opener, Radi Nabulsi wrote three observations, posed two questions and offered one prediction. Among the three observations is some scoop on who won the place-kicking job.
Score predictions
Each of the staffers at UGASports.com provided a prediction for today’s game against Arkansas. Click here to check out what everyone thinks will happen. As for me, I’m predicting UGA opens the year with a 31-6 win over Arkansas.
Mims closing in on commitment
Although five-star offensive line recruit Amarius Mims (Bleckley County/Cochran) almost pledged to a school twice in the past year, he is 100 percent set on his commitment date.
"I am definitely committing Oct. 14," said Mims. "Nothing has changed with the date. I just have to figure out the school now. I am getting there. I know I will be ready."
Mims discussed what he likes from Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State and even his latest offer from Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.
When it comes to Georgia, Mims mentioned that Sam Pittman’s departure affected him for a short while.
"I can't even lie, I almost cried when coach Pittman left Georgia, and I did lose interest in them for a while,” Mims said. “Coach Smart stepped in though, and that is when we really got close. Coach Luke has done a great job too. I do like him a lot and we have had some great talks."
Georgia checks in on Singleton
Class of 2023 quarterback Malachi Singleton (North Cobb/Kennesaw) has led his team to a 3-0 start and is seeing the offers and recruiting attention roll through. Georgia is among the teams recruiting Singleton, who has been able to visit the program.
"I have visited Georgia twice, and it is a very beautiful place," Singleton said. "I love their facilities, I like their indoor facility a lot, and their game-day atmosphere is live. I like the staff a lot too."
Elite defensive lineman has eyes for Georgia
Elite class of 2023 defensive lineman James Smith (Carver/Montgomery, Ala.) was recently offered by both Georgia and Florida State, with the one from the Bulldogs catching his attention.
"I don't know too much about Florida State yet, but I have had my eye on Georgia, and it is a great school with great players," said Smith. "I talked to coach Glenn Schumann Friday and he offered me. I cannot wait to get over there for a visit. I have heard a lot of good things about Georgia."
Athens to Fayetteville
🏟🔄🏟#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/X3vPsnVm5H— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 26, 2020
Business trip
Business Trip 👔💼#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/r1OWZDQCoe— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 25, 2020
Captains named
Captains | Week 1️⃣@HerringMalik @LilEasy_35 @jamareesalyer69 #ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/6rQGDvswe5— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 25, 2020
