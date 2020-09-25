UGASports - Score predictions: UGA at Arkansas

Following a fairly successful run of picking Georgia games (30-12-1 against the spread the last three seasons—but who’s counting?), I’ll admit that this year, because of obvious reasons, will be a real challenge picking against the number, especially games early in the season. The Bulldogs under Coach Smart have had somewhat of a difficult time covering lofty spreads. In fact, since Georgia’s 2015 season opener, the team is a lowly 7-13 against the spread when favored by 20+ points. In addition, even if in a position to do so, Smart likely won’t run up the score against his former assistant, Sam Pittman. I see the Bulldogs grabbing an early lead—and probably a big lead—and will seemingly be dominating the game. However, in the second half, Smart will take his foot off the gas, so to speak, and, in the end, 26 points will be a few too many to cover against an SEC foe in a season-opener on the road.

Prediction: Georgia 35, Arkansas 13.