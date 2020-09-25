UGASports - 2023 QB Malachi Singleton's a name to know

"I am really excited about the recruiting process. I can't wait to take visits, take my family out to the schools and get to games. I am really looking forward to what is ahead."

" Georgia Tech offered me last December and then Virginia Tech offered me last month (August)," said Singleton. "I am also getting interest from Georgia , Tennessee , Ole Miss and Virginia .

Singleton is a true dual-threat quarterback. He loves to run the football. He runs like a running back with some power and his legs make things happen. He also throws a beautiful deep ball. He is a quarterback on the rise with two early offers.

ACWORTH, Ga. — North Cobb is off to a 3-0 start in 2020, and that is behind a strong offense led by 2023 quarterback Malachi Singleton . Rivals saw North Cobb in action earlier this season, and the talented sophomore finished with over 250 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in a big win over reigning state champion Buford.

With visits to college campuses being banned since early March, Singleton has yet to visit Atlanta or Blacksburg, but he does know a little about the Yellow Jackets and Hokies.

"I like how Georgia Tech is in the city. I like the location of the school, I like the jerseys and I really think coach Collins can turn the program around.

"I know about Virginia Tech's history. They have had Tyrod Taylor, Michael Vick and others play quarterback, so they have nice history at my position. I talked to the offensive coordinator (Brad Cornelsen) when they offered, and he told me about the school, so I am interested in them too."

Singleton grew up a big Florida fan, and he would love to hear from the Gators. He actually runs and make plays a lot like Tim Tebow did at the Swamp.

A big rival of Florida's is Georgia, now an in-state school for the talented signal caller. Singleton has visited Athens a couple of times, and the Bulldogs have made a strong impression.

"I have visited Georgia twice, and it is a very beautiful place," said Singleton. "I love their facilities, I like their indoor facility a lot, and their game-day atmosphere is live. I like the staff a lot too."

Florida and Georgia are two schools Singleton would love to add offers from. Auburn, Ohio State and Tennessee are other schools he mentioned as schools he'd like to hear more from.

You are going to hear more about this sophomore on the northside of Atlanta. He is off to a great start this season, he has taken big steps as a quarterback and he has put a lot of work in to get here.

"It was a tough off-season without spring practice and all that, but it gave me more time to work on my craft and improve my game. I was disappointed because of exposure and spring practice with my team being missing, but I know I got a lot better.

"More than anything, I improved as a leader. My teammates have mentioned that and I even feel it. I feel I am better in that role, I feel I am more confident and I feel I am doing better for my team because of the work I put in, in this different off-season."