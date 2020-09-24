UGASports - ACC and SEC offers for elite 2023 DL James Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — James Smith will be one of the top defensive line recruits in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-4, 255 pound sophomore at Carver High is nimble on his feet, very athletic and an explosive athlete.

Yes, he is only a sophomore, but his offer list does not reflect his talent just yet.

Florida State and Georgia are the most recent schools to offer Smith, and that Bulldog offer is one he wanted.

"I don't know too much about Florida State yet, but I have had my eye on Georgia, and it is a great school with great players," said Smith. "I talked to coach Glenn Schumann Friday and he offered me. I cannot wait to get over there for a visit. I have heard a lot of good things about Georgia."

Smith saw Georgia play in 2019. He was visiting Auburn, a school that offered after his freshman year, and the Tigers are an in-state school on his radar.

"It was so cold, but it was loud, it was exciting, and I got chills at that Auburn vs. Georgia game. It was my first time at Auburn and I had a great time. I loved the crowd and they had me into the game. It is a place I want to get back to.