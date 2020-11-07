UGASports - The Daily Recap: What you need to know entering Georgia-Florida

Here is the Nov. 7 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

History lesson

Patrick Garbin explained why Georgia claims its all-time series lead over Florida 53-43-2, whereas Florida claims Georgia holds a 52-43-2 advantage. Apparently, it all comes down to a 1904 game that took place in Macon, which Florida doesn’t acknowledge as an actual Gators squad.

“Leading up to the 1906-07 academic year, the assets and academic programs of four separate institutions in the state of Florida, including the University of Florida in Lake City (formerly FAC), were consolidated to form what we know of today as the University of Florida in Gainesville,” Garbin wrote. “Still, the university claims it was established in 1853 when the first of the predecessor institutions was opened. However, the school does not recognize any football results prior to the school's move to Gainesville from Lake City in 1906.

“This means the five Florida football teams from 1901 to 1905, all located in Lake City, are disregarded in the team's history.”

Stats crunch

Dave McMahon has all the important stats that you need to know heading into Saturday’s game between Georgia and Florida. This will be the 99th time these two teams are meeting and the 88th time the game has been held in Jacksonville, Florida.

In addition, McMahon notes the only Georgia quarterback to go unbeaten against the Gators since 2006 was Jake Fromm, whose slant passes helped defeat Florida in each of the past three years.

Predictions

Six of the 11 UGASports.com staffers are predicting Georgia, including myself. Four of the staffers are picking Florida. If you want Radi Nabulsi’s prediction, you’ll have to check out his upcoming 3-2-1 report.

PFF matchups

Trent Smallwood compiled the key matchups for Saturday’s game with their Pro Football Focus grade. As it pertains to Georgia’s receivers vs. Florida’s cornerbacks, it would appear that Kearis Jackson, and his 79.0 grade, has an advantage over the Gators' secondary. The highest-rated Florida cornerback is Kaiir Elam at 69.3.

As for the Florida defensive line, defensive end Brenton Cox and his 86.1 grade would appear to be a matchup advantage against Georgia left tackle Jamaree Salyer and his 75.7—although that’s still a pretty good grade for Salyer.

There should be some good individual matchups to watch in this game.

Georgia running back target