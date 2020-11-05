UGASports - Stats Crunch

Georgia and Florida will be meeting on the football field for the 99th time this Saturday and for the 88th time in Jacksonville. This will be the eighth time the two teams will both be ranked in the top ten, with the Dawgs holding a 4-3 advantage in those games, including a win last season. Georgia holds the series advantage 53-43-2 (and I count 1904). The Bulldogs have won six of the last nine meetings, but if you at the series on the whole—well, it's definitely gone back-and-forth.

Georgia vs. Florida - Series by the Seasons 1904 - 1951 Georgia led series 24-5-1 1952 - 1970 Florida led series 13-5-1 1971 - 1989 Georgia led series 15-4 1990 - 2010 Florida led series 18-3 2011 - present Georgia leads series 6-3

Fifty-seven different quarterbacks have started against the Gators. No matter who starts Saturday, he'll be making his first against Florida. Here's how the last six starting quarterbacks that have faced Florida have fared in this series.

Last Seven Georgia Quarterbacks to start against Florida Record vs. Florida Seasons Matthew Stafford 1-2 2006, 2007, 2008 Joe Cox 0-1 2009 Aaron Murray 3-1 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 Hutson Mason 0-1 2014 Faton Bauta 0-1 2015 Jacob Eason 0-1 2016 Jake Fromm 3-0 2017, 2018, 2019

Last week against Kentucky, Georgia had 215 yards rushing. It was the third time this season the Bulldogs have had over 200 yards on the ground. The Dawgs have won 30 straight games in which they've rushed for that amount or more (only Clemson and Ohio State have longer active streaks). Zamir White led all Dawg ball carriers last week with a career-high 136 yards and a score. He's one of two players in the SEC with at least one rushing touchdown in every game this season (Kevin Harris of South Carolina being the other). He currently has a streak of six games in a row (including last season’s Sugar Bowl) with a touchdown rush. Here are streaks of some notable Georgia running backs through the last forty seasons.

UGA Notable Running Backs with 5+ TD Rush Game Streaks Game Streak Opponents Herschel Walker 7 1980 Vandberbilt to 1981 Tennessee *** Herschel Walker 8 1981 Clemson to 1981 Georgia Tech *** Herschel Walker 10 1982 BYU to 1982 Georgia Tech *** Garrison Hearst 5 1991 Auburn to 1992 Cal State-Fullerton Knowshon Moreno 6 2008 Hawaii (2007 season) to 2008 Alabama Todd Gurley 8 2012 Auburn to 2013 North Texas Nick Chubb 10 2014 Vanderbilt to 2015 Lousiana-Monroe Sony Michel 5 2017 Tennessee to 2017 South Carolina Zamir White 6 2020 Baylor (2019 season) to present

The team that has rushed for more yards in the Georgia/Florida game has won the last 14 meetings. Here's our weekly look at Georgia’s five main running backs this season, in terms of rushing by quarter.

Top 5 Georgia Running Backs by Quarter this season Zamir White Kendall Milton James Cook Kenny McIntosh Daijun Edwards 1st Quarter 30/132/3 7/56/0 7/40/0 6/39/0 0/0/0 2nd Quarter 21/74/1 3/6/0 8/48/0 6/23/0 1/2/0 3rd Quarter 22/133/1 8/37/0 5/27/0 5/23/0 1/0/0 4th Quarter 17/63/0 11/66/0 3/7/0 2/7/0 10/36/0

James Cook has had eight receptions for 163 yards in the last two games combined. He currently is second on the Bulldogs, with 173 yards receiving, and third on the Dawgs with ten receptions this season. His 17.3 yards per reception is the eighth-most in the SEC, but the leader amongst running backs.

SEC Leaders - Yards per Reception by a Running Back Team Rec / Yards Average James Cook Georgia 10 / 173 17.3 Malik Davis Florida 10 / 155 15.5 Ainias Smith Texas A&M 23 / 290 12.6 Keyon Henry-Brooks Vanderbilt 9 / 110 12.2

Fifteen different Dawgs have at least one reception this season, with six of them having at least one touchdown. When Georgia held Kentucky to just three points last week, it marked the ninth time under Kirby Smart that the Bulldogs held an opponent without a touchdown, and the second time this season (Auburn). Georgia is one of three FBS teams that have held opponents twice this season to zero touchdowns. Army and Notre Dame are the other two. The Bulldogs defense had three sacks against the Wildcats last week. It was the fourth straight game in which the Dawgs had at least three. Georgia leads the SEC in sacks with 17. The Dawgs led the SEC in sacks in 2002, 2004 and 2007. Georgia’s 3.4 sacks per game are way ahead of any season under Kirby Smart as you can see below.

Georgia Sacks per Game under Kirby Smart Sacks / Games Sacks per Game 2016 29 / 13 2.2 2017 34 / 15 2.3 2018 24 / 14 1.7 2019 31 / 14 2.2 2020 17 / 5 3.4

Two of Georgia’s highest sack totals by an individual has happened against Florida. Freddie Gilbert in 1981 and Jarvis Jones in 2011 each had four. As I mentioned up top, Georgia is 4-3 in matchups with Florida in which both were ranked in the top ten. The Bulldogs won those meetings in 1984, 2008, 2018, and 2019. The Dawgs are 8-5 against teams ranked in the AP top ten under Kirby Smart (9-5 in all polls). The Florida game will be the fourth ranked opponent for Georgia this season. The four games are tied for the most by any school in the FBS.