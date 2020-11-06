PFF Matchup: UGA vs Florida
No. 5 Georgia (4-1) will take on No. 8 Florida (3-1) in a top 10 showdown this Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville. The Bulldogs are coming off a 14-3 win over Kentucky, while the Gators defeated Mi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news