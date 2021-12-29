The Daily Recap: What to expect from George Pickens
Here is the Dec. 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
What to expect from Pickens
George Pickens is only a little more than nine months removed from an ACL tear. Even so, he’s set to play in his third game this season.
Pickens was able to play against Georgia Tech and Alabama, and could see additional playing time in Friday’s Orange Bowl against Michigan. He isn’t likely to be 100 percent, although his presence will be huge for the Bulldogs.
Zamir White, who has recovered from two ACL tears, said he’s helped Pickens through his recovery.
“I've talked to him and given him advice on what to do, as far as, like a mindset thing,” White said. “We have talked about injuries and stuff like that. Just me being a leader, just being there for him.”
Receiver Kearis Jackson said he’s excited to see what Pickens can do against the Wolverines.
“Everyone has seen George play and knows what he's capable of doing. He's been a great addition to this team. Being able to come back from that injury has been tremendous for not only for himself, but for the team,” Jackson said. “Just him being out there brings a different atmosphere to the game.”
Why Bennett is starting
During his media availability Tuesday, offensive coordinator Todd Monken spoke at length about why quarterback Stetson Bennett is the team’s starter at the position.
"For some reason, we get into this stereotyping of players based on where they were at some point … be it one was a walk-on, one was a five-star, one was a whatever," Monken said. "Just look at the production of what (Stetson) has done for our football team. It's impressive."
Monken said Bennett’s consistency at practice gave him the upper hand over JT Daniels, who began the year as a starter before dealing with two separate injuries.
"There are times in games where any of our players don't play their best, and we're disappointed in how they played," Monken said. "But the body of work that we felt like that Stetson had given us I think allowed us to carry it over to the next weeks. The reality is that we don't know what's behind the next decision. We know what we make the decision based on what we see on a daily basis."
Monken double downed and said he believes the Bulldogs can win it all with Bennett at quarterback.
"If you look at the plays he's made, he's made national championship plays. He has," Monken said. "You turn on the film and look at some of the throws he makes, the decisions he makes, the things he does with his feet. There's no doubt in my mind we can win the national championship. There's no doubt in my mind we can win it with Stetson Bennett."
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi and Dayne Young previewed the upcoming Orange Bowl. The guys discussed Monken and Bennett, recapping how Bennett became QB1 this season.
Macdonald reflects on time in Athens
Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald began his career as a graduate assistant at Georgia. Macdonald spoke about his journey from Mark Richt’s staff to leading the Wolverines’ defense.
“Back then we were doing everything. We were setting up tables for dinner, you name it. Back then we didn't have iPads, so we had the playbooks, and I remember just having a really rough relationship with the printer,” Macdonald said. “But yeah, those were great days, man. Just learning from Coach Richt and Coach (Todd) Grantham and Coach (Mike) Bobo, really just what makes an organization tick. They're great people in that building, and it was great, great experience for us.”
Opposition research
Anthony Dasher caught up with Maize and Blue Review’s Adam Schnepp to discuss Friday’s Orange Bowl meeting between Georgia and Michigan. Schnepp was asked where Georgia could potentially exploit the Wolverines on defense.
“Michigan's linebackers had a tough time defending Iowa's tight ends in the first half of the Big Ten title game, especially on naked bootlegs,” Schnepp said. “I think Georgia's tight ends are up there with the best groups in the nation, so I wouldn't be surprised if they're able to find success when Michigan's linebackers have to carry them in coverage. The best way to counteract the pressure Michigan can create from its defensive line is to get the ball out quickly, and Georgia's tight ends—particularly Brock Bowers—should allow Stetson Bennett to get the ball out and to a receiver in an advantageous position.”
Paradise
Talkin’ about practice
Outside the Vent
Nos. 31-40 of the top 50 players in the 2021 college football season.
N.C. State’s coach feels lied to by UCLA after the Holiday Bowl’s cancellation.
Houston’s Dana Holgorsen was annoyed about having to wait for his postgame news conference.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!