The Daily Recap: What to expect from George Pickens

Here is the Dec. 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

What to expect from Pickens

George Pickens is only a little more than nine months removed from an ACL tear. Even so, he’s set to play in his third game this season.

Pickens was able to play against Georgia Tech and Alabama, and could see additional playing time in Friday’s Orange Bowl against Michigan. He isn’t likely to be 100 percent, although his presence will be huge for the Bulldogs.

Zamir White, who has recovered from two ACL tears, said he’s helped Pickens through his recovery.

“I've talked to him and given him advice on what to do, as far as, like a mindset thing,” White said. “We have talked about injuries and stuff like that. Just me being a leader, just being there for him.”

Receiver Kearis Jackson said he’s excited to see what Pickens can do against the Wolverines.

“Everyone has seen George play and knows what he's capable of doing. He's been a great addition to this team. Being able to come back from that injury has been tremendous for not only for himself, but for the team,” Jackson said. “Just him being out there brings a different atmosphere to the game.”

Why Bennett is starting

During his media availability Tuesday, offensive coordinator Todd Monken spoke at length about why quarterback Stetson Bennett is the team’s starter at the position.

"For some reason, we get into this stereotyping of players based on where they were at some point … be it one was a walk-on, one was a five-star, one was a whatever," Monken said. "Just look at the production of what (Stetson) has done for our football team. It's impressive."

Monken said Bennett’s consistency at practice gave him the upper hand over JT Daniels, who began the year as a starter before dealing with two separate injuries.

"There are times in games where any of our players don't play their best, and we're disappointed in how they played," Monken said. "But the body of work that we felt like that Stetson had given us I think allowed us to carry it over to the next weeks. The reality is that we don't know what's behind the next decision. We know what we make the decision based on what we see on a daily basis."

Monken double downed and said he believes the Bulldogs can win it all with Bennett at quarterback.

"If you look at the plays he's made, he's made national championship plays. He has," Monken said. "You turn on the film and look at some of the throws he makes, the decisions he makes, the things he does with his feet. There's no doubt in my mind we can win the national championship. There's no doubt in my mind we can win it with Stetson Bennett."