Opposition Research: An expert's take on Michigan

Just from the standpoint of renewing everyone's faith in Coach Harbaugh and what he's built at Michigan, how important has this year been?

Schnepp: “Critical is an understatement when it comes to the importance of this year in renewing Michigan fans' faith in Jim Harbaugh. At best, even his staunchest supporters were skeptical after last season, and at worst people were clamoring for a change at the top and had made up their mind that Harbaugh could never get Michigan to the level they expected for their program.

With the way Harbaugh's contract was restructured last offseason, the onus was clearly on him to produce. He either would make the changes he discussed with Warde Manuel, Michigan's athletic director, and the changes would work—or Michigan would have very little to lose if it chose to buy out his contract. The changes Harbaugh made in his coaching staff in the offseason, and the decision that team leaders made to wholeheartedly buy in, made all the difference necessary.”

What's the most exciting thing about this matchup to you, other than the fact the winner gets to play for a national championship?

Schnepp: “I think what's most exciting about the matchup is what a high-quality opponent Georgia is. There's a segment of the Michigan fanbase that tends toward extreme pessimism because of the events of the past 15 years, and this is an opportunity for Michigan to show that it's a program that belongs with the nation's elite.”

What makes Aidan Hutchinson tick?

Schnepp: “Aidan Hutchinson has a competitive drive that's second to none, and he puts so much work into his game that it's impossible for the guys around him to sit by idly. He's the kind of person who sets the bar as high as humanly possible. He then puts the time and effort in to reach that bar, and it makes everyone around him work harder. He always has had a ton of natural talent, but his work ethic makes the difference. The tone in the room is set when the most talented player is also the hardest worker.”

If there's one area that Georgia might be able to exploit, what would that be?

Schnepp: “Michigan's linebackers had a tough time defending Iowa's tight ends in the first half of the Big Ten title game, especially on naked bootlegs. I think Georgia's tight ends are up there with the best groups in the nation, so I wouldn't be surprised if they're able to find success when Michigan's linebackers have to carry them in coverage. The best way to counteract the pressure Michigan can create from its defensive line is to get the ball out quickly, and Georgia's tight ends—particularly Brock Bowers—should allow Stetson Bennett to get the ball out and to a receiver in an advantageous position.”

How do you see this game going down?

Schnepp: “I think both teams are going to struggle to move the ball on the ground. Michigan will try to attack the edges, which is a necessity to pull linebackers out and not let them sit in the box. But with Georgia's speed at LB, I'm not sure how successful that will be. I think this is going to be 60 minutes of physically punishing football.

"In the passing game, Cade McNamara has been good at finding the safe throw regardless of depth of target. I think he'll do most of his work less than 10 yards from the line of scrimmage, as is typical for this offense. On the other side, I don't know how Michigan will cover Brock Bowers. I would assume they're taking the approach they did against Ohio State's elite receivers in understanding that they'll make plays, but the defender has to make the tackle.”

All told, I think the game hinges on Michigan's defensive line getting pressure on Stetson Bennett. If they can get through, this is anyone's game. If they can't, Georgia's defense is too much for Michigan's offense, and Georgia moves on to the national title game.”